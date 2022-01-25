Takumi Kanaya What's In The Bag?

A Japanese professional that has risen up the world golf rankings incredibly quickly, Takumi Kanaya has become entrenched in the world's top 100 golfers, securing his position in Major tournaments and some of the biggest events of the year.

Driver

Ping G410 LST

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Starting at the top of the bag he uses a Ping G410 LST driver and currently uses a full bag of clubs from the brand. It has since been replaced by the Ping G425 LST but at the time the G410 LST was the model most Ping staff players used. At 450cc, it’s 5cc smaller in volume compared to the G410 Plus, but this isn’t especially noticeable. Nor does this make it any less user-friendly – in fact, Ping say it is three per cent more forgiving than the G400 LST driver. At address, the Turbulators are immediately noticeable although the creased hook effect at the back hides the moveable weight well and certainly makes the driver look faster.

Fairways

Ping G410

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kanaya also carries a Ping G410 fairway wood instead of the G425 option although we are yet to confirm what loft he has, and the same can be said for the driver.

Irons

Ping G710, Ping i210

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kanaya uses a combo set of irons at the moment, going from a Ping G710 as his longest iron to a set of Ping i210's. We are yet to confirm what exact set makeup he has at the moment.

Wedges

Ping Glide Forged, Ping Glide 3.0

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Moving on to the wedges, Kanaya uses both a Ping Glide Forged model, as well as a couple Ping Glide 3.0's. We are yet to confirm what exact lofts he has but his three-wedge setup is fairly common out on Tour, and given the gapping most top players use, it wouldn't be surprising to see his wedge lofts at something like 52, 56 and 60 degrees.

Putter

Ping Sigma 2 Arna Stealth

(Image credit: Getty Images)

His final club in the bag is a Ping Sigma 2 Arna Stealth which is a small mallet design.

Ball

Bridgestone Tour B X

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We believe Kanaya signed with Bridgestone to play the brands's golf ball in 2021. His model of choice is a Tour B X which is the same model used by Bryson Dechambeau. It is an excellent premium offering that provides a firm, solid feel on all shots and spins really well around the greens while being long and consistent off the tee.

