Takumi Kanaya What's In The Bag?

A look inside the bag of Takumi Kanaya.

takumi kanaya what's in the bag
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to category:
Sam Tremlett
By
published

Takumi Kanaya What's In The Bag?

A Japanese professional that has risen up the world golf rankings incredibly quickly, Takumi Kanaya has become entrenched in the world's top 100 golfers, securing his position in Major tournaments and some of the biggest events of the year.

Takumi Kanaya What's In The Bag?

Driver

Ping G410 LST

takumi kanaya driver

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Starting at the top of the bag he uses a Ping G410 LST driver and currently uses a full bag of clubs from the brand. It has since been replaced by the Ping G425 LST but at the time the G410 LST was the model most Ping staff players used. At 450cc, it’s 5cc smaller in volume compared to the G410 Plus, but this isn’t especially noticeable. Nor does this make it any less user-friendly – in fact, Ping say it is three per cent more forgiving than the G400 LST driver. At address, the Turbulators are immediately noticeable although the creased hook effect at the back hides the moveable weight well and certainly makes the driver look faster.

Fairways

Ping G410

takumi kanaya fairway wood

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kanaya also carries a Ping G410 fairway wood instead of the G425 option although we are yet to confirm what loft he has, and the same can be said for the driver. 

Irons

Ping G710, Ping i210

takumi kanaya iron

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kanaya uses a combo set of irons at the moment, going from a Ping G710 as his longest iron to a set of Ping i210's. We are yet to confirm what exact set makeup he has at the moment. 

Wedges

Ping Glide Forged, Ping Glide 3.0

takumi kanaya bunker shot

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Moving on to the wedges, Kanaya uses both a Ping Glide Forged model, as well as a couple Ping Glide 3.0's. We are yet to confirm what exact lofts he has but his three-wedge setup is fairly common out on Tour, and given the gapping most top players use, it wouldn't be surprising to see his wedge lofts at something like 52, 56 and 60 degrees. 

Putter

Ping Sigma 2 Arna Stealth

takumi kanaya putter

(Image credit: Getty Images)

His final club in the bag is a Ping Sigma 2 Arna Stealth which is a small mallet design. 

Ball

Bridgestone Tour B X

takumi kanaya golf ball

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We believe Kanaya signed with Bridgestone to play the brands's golf ball in 2021. His model of choice is a Tour B X which is the same model used by Bryson Dechambeau. It is an excellent premium offering that provides a firm, solid feel on all shots and spins really well around the greens while being long and consistent off the tee.

Full Specs

Driver: Ping G410 LST

Fairways: Ping G410

Irons: Ping G710, Ping i210

Wedges: Ping Glide Forged, Ping Glide 3.0

Putter: Ping Sigma 2 Arna Stealth

Ball: Bridgestone Tour B X

Sam Tremlett
Sam Tremlett

A golfer for most of his life, Sam started playing the game to prove he was the best player out of his father and two brothers.
He quickly became a golf equipment expert and has always been the one family and friends come to for buying advice, and spends a lot of his time putting golf gear, apparel and shoes to the test.  
He is a graduate of Swansea University where he studied History and American Studies, and he has been a part of the Golf Monthly team since February 2018. He also previously worked for World Soccer and Rugby World magazines.

A jack of all trades across print and digital formats, Sam now spends most of his time testing and looking after golf gear content for the website. He also oversees all Tour player content as well. 

Unfortunately, Sam is not a member of any club at the moment but regularly gets out on the golf course to keep up the facade of having a handicap of five. 


Sam is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TS3
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade M5 (15 degrees), Nike Covert Tour 2.0 (19 degrees)
Irons (4-PW): Titleist AP2
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM7 54˚, 58˚
Putter: Scotty Cameron Circa 62 #6


Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Golf Monthly is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.