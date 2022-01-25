Takumi Kanaya What's In The Bag?
A look inside the bag of Takumi Kanaya.
A Japanese professional that has risen up the world golf rankings incredibly quickly, Takumi Kanaya has become entrenched in the world's top 100 golfers, securing his position in Major tournaments and some of the biggest events of the year.
Driver
Ping G410 LST
Starting at the top of the bag he uses a Ping G410 LST driver and currently uses a full bag of clubs from the brand. It has since been replaced by the Ping G425 LST but at the time the G410 LST was the model most Ping staff players used. At 450cc, it’s 5cc smaller in volume compared to the G410 Plus, but this isn’t especially noticeable. Nor does this make it any less user-friendly – in fact, Ping say it is three per cent more forgiving than the G400 LST driver. At address, the Turbulators are immediately noticeable although the creased hook effect at the back hides the moveable weight well and certainly makes the driver look faster.
Fairways
Ping G410
Kanaya also carries a Ping G410 fairway wood instead of the G425 option although we are yet to confirm what loft he has, and the same can be said for the driver.
Irons
Ping G710, Ping i210
Kanaya uses a combo set of irons at the moment, going from a Ping G710 as his longest iron to a set of Ping i210's. We are yet to confirm what exact set makeup he has at the moment.
Wedges
Ping Glide Forged, Ping Glide 3.0
Moving on to the wedges, Kanaya uses both a Ping Glide Forged model, as well as a couple Ping Glide 3.0's. We are yet to confirm what exact lofts he has but his three-wedge setup is fairly common out on Tour, and given the gapping most top players use, it wouldn't be surprising to see his wedge lofts at something like 52, 56 and 60 degrees.
Putter
Ping Sigma 2 Arna Stealth
His final club in the bag is a Ping Sigma 2 Arna Stealth which is a small mallet design.
Ball
Bridgestone Tour B X
We believe Kanaya signed with Bridgestone to play the brands's golf ball in 2021. His model of choice is a Tour B X which is the same model used by Bryson Dechambeau. It is an excellent premium offering that provides a firm, solid feel on all shots and spins really well around the greens while being long and consistent off the tee.
A golfer for most of his life, Sam started playing the game to prove he was the best player out of his father and two brothers.
He quickly became a golf equipment expert and has always been the one family and friends come to for buying advice, and spends a lot of his time putting golf gear, apparel and shoes to the test.
He is a graduate of Swansea University where he studied History and American Studies, and he has been a part of the Golf Monthly team since February 2018. He also previously worked for World Soccer and Rugby World magazines.
A jack of all trades across print and digital formats, Sam now spends most of his time testing and looking after golf gear content for the website. He also oversees all Tour player content as well.
Unfortunately, Sam is not a member of any club at the moment but regularly gets out on the golf course to keep up the facade of having a handicap of five.
Sam is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TS3
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade M5 (15 degrees), Nike Covert Tour 2.0 (19 degrees)
Irons (4-PW): Titleist AP2
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM7 54˚, 58˚
Putter: Scotty Cameron Circa 62 #6
