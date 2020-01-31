Ping G710 Iron
We test the new game-improvement iron from Ping that replaces the G700
Ping is always looking to make its clubs more playable for the average golfer and mid- and high-handicappers will appreciate the improvements made to its most user-friendly offering in the 2020 range. The addition of the Arccos shot-tracking sensors embedded in the grips as standard merely bolsters the appeal.
A sleeker, more refined and consistent version of G700 that also offers improved sound and feel as well as good distance.
Those expected significant gains in distance over G700 will be left wanting.
By Joel Tadman
In this Ping G710 Iron Review, Joel Tadman tests the new model against the outgoing G700 iron
Ping G710 Iron Review
Key Technology - The 17-4 stainless steel body and high-density tungsten toe and shaft weights increase the forgiveness as well as launch for more distance and accuracy. - The strong yet flexible C300 maraging steel face is thin and precision machined. This delivers faster ball speeds for launching shots higher and further. - A hydropearl chrome finish with black PVD coating provides hydrophobicity to repel water and improve performance through the turf and in wet conditions.
GM Review The G700 was Ping’s longest and most forgiving iron and it says its replacement, the G710, offers even more. You can read more about the technology here.
Not everyone likes the look of a darker-coloured iron, but for us the black PVD finish is sleeker and makes it appear more compact behind the ball than G700 (see below), while still looking inviting to hit.
Ping hasn’t altered the lofts here. The 7-iron remains the same as G700 at 29.5° and consequently, despite the new design, we didn’t experience any extra distance. In fact, our ball speed with G710 was slightly lower, but it did offer around 300rpm less spin with a higher launch.
So while our average carry distance with both irons was the same at 184 yards, it was notable how much more consistent the G710 iron was. From the ten counting shots with each on the GCQuad, the G710 ranged from 180 to 186 yards while the G700 ranged from 178 to 189 yards.
Strike and swing speed will obviously play a part here but this extra consistency will be more useful to the average golfer than simply hitting the ball further. It should mean fewer greens missed on mishits and therefore more chance of making a par or better.
Another thing we liked with G710 was the very high flight – a peak height of 39 yards means balls should stop quickly on the green despite the lower spin.
The feel and sound has also greatly improved. The G700 had a loud, metallic sound to it while the sensations with G710 are much more iron-like – a quieter, more muted sound at impact thanks to the epoxy material added behind the face.
