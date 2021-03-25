Wish.com is one of the biggest online marketplaces, selling items ranging from technology to golf gear. Here we take a look at some of the strangest gear available on the site.

The Strangest Golf Gear Available On Wish.Com

Wish.com offers a wide range of golfing equipment, none of which we would recommend wasting your hard earnt cash on.

If you are after golf gear, then stick to the serious websites. Don’t be lured in with a reduced rate that seems to good to be true.

With a whole range of golf gear available on the site, we have taken it upon ourselves to look at the strangest equipment available right now.

Delysia King Golf Ball

If a plain white golf ball isn’t to your taste, then maybe this flashy gold number will be to your liking? We obviously wouldn’t recommend this as your regular ball (with the quality not up to that of a premium golf ball), however they would be perfect for a society day or a jokey golfing holiday.

Black Golf Putter Laser Pointer Putting Training

The laser pointer attaches to your putter shaft and can be used to help practice your alignment and accuracy.

Crocodile Style Golf Iron Headcovers

Usually iron covers are looked down upon in the golfing world, but these snappy creations will make you stand out on the course. Made from a soft and comfortable material, the headcovers provides sufficient protection to your iron.

PGM Golf Club Putter

We’ve already had gold golf balls, so how about a gold putter? The putter features in either blue or gold, and also includes a headcover for the club. Made from stainless steel, the PGM would definitely make you stand out on the course.

Golf Training Kit Posture Corrector

The last strange item available on Wish is this golf training aid that seems to incorporate almost every known aid there is available on the market. This aid supposedly will revolutionise your grip, body rotation, swing speed AND posture.

