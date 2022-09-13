Ping 2022 Anser Putter Review

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The Ping 2022 Anser putter is the flagship model of the 2022 Ping putter range that aims to offer something for everyone in terms of looks, feel and materials. The Anser model has been evolved into many different versions by Ping and therefore the 2022 version gets all the latest bells and whistles available.

The 304 Stainless Steel head has a strong look with a black trailing edge sitting behind a silver chrome leading edge which really helps with the alignment. The looks and shallow head front to back mean that it really does look as close to a blade putter as you get these days.

The face has 3° of loft and a shallow milled pattern on it to give a firmer feel and if you hit it in the middle then the feel was excellent. The heel and toe have tungsten weights in them to maximise the forgiveness on off centre hits and by maintaining a consistent ball speed. This is does well, although the sound changes a bit and can make it feel like you haven’t quite hit it correctly.

In some respect this is good, as you get excellent feedback on the quality of your putt, so the Ping 2022 Anser could be regarded as one of the best Ping putters and a precision instrument for better players as you will need to be a decent putter to get the most from it.

To finish things off the 2022 Anser also comes with a black graphite shaft that looks good and features a Ping PP58 Mid pistol shape grip at the end, which fits your hands perfectly. It feels well balanced, as you would expect from Ping, and complements the style of the putter well. An adjustable length shaft is also available for an upcharge.

Overall the styling of the Ping 2022 Anser gives it a premium look for a reasonable RRP of £280/$300, with a classy use of weighting technology and materials. In the long line of Ansers it is probably a model that will suit better putters than those who need some help, in which case the wider Anser 2D model might be a better choice.