Ping 2022 Anser Putter Review

We test out the latest update to the classic Ping 2022 Anser putter

Ping 2022 Anser Putter sole
Golf Monthly Verdict

Ping 2022 Anser putter takes this classic shape and combines tungsten weighting with graphite shaft and sharp looks to create a precision putter.

Reasons to buy
    Silver top line is great for alignment

    Graphite shaft feels light and stable

    Great feel from the middle

Reasons to avoid
    Not as forgiving as other models in range

The Ping 2022 Anser putter is the flagship model of the 2022 Ping putter range that aims to offer something for everyone in terms of looks, feel and materials. The Anser model has been evolved into many different versions by Ping and therefore the 2022 version gets all the latest bells and whistles available.

Ping 2022 Anser Putter address

The 304 Stainless Steel head has a strong look with a black trailing edge sitting behind a silver chrome leading edge which really helps with the alignment. The looks and shallow head front to back mean that it really does look as close to a blade putter as you get these days.

Ping 2022 Anser Putter address

The face has 3° of loft and a shallow milled pattern on it to give a firmer feel and if you hit it in the middle then the feel was excellent. The heel and toe have tungsten weights in them to maximise the forgiveness on off centre hits and by maintaining a consistent ball speed. This is does well, although the sound changes a bit and can make it feel like you haven’t quite hit it correctly.

Ping 2022 Anser Putter face

In some respect this is good, as you get excellent feedback on the quality of your putt, so the Ping 2022 Anser could be regarded as one of the best Ping putters and a precision instrument for better players as you will need to be a decent putter to get the most from it.

Ping 2022 Anser Putter headcover

To finish things off the 2022 Anser also comes with a black graphite shaft that looks good and features a Ping PP58 Mid pistol shape grip at the end, which fits your hands perfectly. It feels well balanced, as you would expect from Ping, and complements the style of the putter well. An adjustable length shaft is also available for an upcharge.

Ping 2022 PP58 putter grip

Overall the styling of the Ping 2022 Anser gives it a premium look for a reasonable RRP of £280/$300, with a classy use of weighting technology and materials. In the long line of Ansers it is probably a model that will suit better putters than those who need some help, in which case the wider Anser 2D model might be a better choice.

Martin Hopley
Martin Hopley

Martin Hopley is one of the foremost UK equipment reviewers with over 20 years' experience. As the former founder of Golfalot.com he was an early pioneer of online reviews and has also been a regular contributor to other titles. He is renowned for his technical knowledge and in-depth analysis, which he now brings to Golf Monthly. 

