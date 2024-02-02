How Can You Revive Old Clubs?

Golf Monthly created this content as part of a paid partnership with golfclubs4cash. The contents of this article are entirely independent and solely reflect the editorial opinion of Golf Monthly.

If you’ve made the decision to upgrade your clubs, you may be wondering how you can revive them in order to get the best price. Or, you may have a favourite set sitting at the back of your garage that you want to put back in the bag, and they’re in need of a bit of TLC.

There are a number of ways to bring golf clubs back to life, and if it’s a part exchange you’re interested in – a service offered by golfclubsfor4cash – it pays to spend some time getting them in the best possible condition, literally.

“The number one thing golfers can do to enhance the value of their equipment is to sell them after they’ve been cleaned,” says Dean Cracknell, Head Of Marketing, golfclubs4cash, Europe’s largest retailer of second-hand golf equipment.

“We see a lot of golfers that want to sell or trade-in their golf clubs with us, but they don't spend time cleaning them beforehand. You don’t have to take hours and hours doing it, and it’s amazing how nice they can come up after a quick clean.”

Let’s start with the obvious - cleaning your clubs. We advise following these five simple steps to get your old clubs looking like new again.

Step 1

Let’s being with your irons and wedges. Squirt a little washing up liquid into a bucket and fill it with enough lukewarm water to cover the heads of your irons. You don’t want the water coming up ferrules, and be careful you don't run the water too hot. Boiling water can loosen the ferrules, which join the shafts to the heads.

Step 2

Submerge the clubheads in the water and allow them to soak for a few minutes. This is an important step, as it will help loosen any dirt in the grooves. For the moment, keep your woods and putter to one side.

(Image credit: Future)

Step 3

Now you’ll need an old toothbrush (something similar like a nylon brush can be equally effective) to clean out the individual grooves. Removing dirt and debris from the grooves will help increase surface area contact with your golf ball at impact, which is how the grooves impart spin to give you added control – so do give each clubhead a good going over.

Step 4

After you’ve cleaned the grooves, run the toothbrush across the sole of the club and over the back of the clubhead. Some clubs are either to clean than others, so just be sure to get that brush into every little cavity.

Step 5

Once all the mud has gone, use a hose or tap to rinse off the clubhead, then a towel to dry off the clubhead, Make sure you wipe the shaft and ensure each club returns to the bag completely dry.

How to clean forged irons

If you play with forged irons, we advise using a soft nylon brush. If your forged irons start to show signs of rust, which happens when the mild carbon steel becomes exposed during a shot that chips the chrome plating, you can spray the surface with WD-40 and clean them with a nylon brush. Using a plastic bucket is advisable as the softer material is unlikely to leave any marks, like a ceramic sink can. Once you've done this, make sure you wipe them clean with a dry cloth.

Woods and putter

Unlike your irons and wedges, you shouldn't submerge these clubs in water. Instead, either dip them in and out and rub down with a cloth, or use a wet cloth to wipe them over. Then dry them thoroughly.

Cleaning and replacing grips

(Image credit: Future)

It’s important not to neglect your grips. If you don't clean your grips periodically, they will get slick, which can have an adverse effect on your performance. The easiest way to clean your golf grips is to wipe them down with a moist cloth, then dry them gently with a towel. This removes surface dirt and grime, and only takes a few minutes. Too much pressure when you’re drying the grips can mean you end up wearing them down, so be gentle. You could even rub them down lightly with sand paper to reinvigorate the surface and a tacky feel.

Of course, there are going to be occasions when no matter how diligent you are washing your grips, a re-grip is required. In fact, one of the best ways to revive old clubs is to replace the grips. With a good clean and a new grip, it's amazing how quickly your golf clubs can be brought back to life.

(Image credit: Future)

Top tip

There’s nothing worse than nicking a stone with your iron and picking up a scratch. It’s going to happen every now and again, especially if you insist playing your ball as it lies and not taking relief from the type of surface that can mark your clubs.

Whilst there’s little you can do with dents and deep scratches, a little bit of T-Cut (or similar rubbing compound) can work wonders with the smaller nicks and marks. Apply a bit of the compound to the clubhead and rub it with a towel. Using a Scotch-Brite pad or a little steel wool on the clubface can also revive the clubface and enhance the finish. There you go, good as new.