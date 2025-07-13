ISCO Championship Full Prize Money Breakdown 2025

Those PGA Tour and DP World Tour players who did not qualify to play in the co-sanctioned Genesis Scottish Open have been grinding away at the ISCO Championship this week, searching for a potentially career-changing victory on US soil.

England's Harry Hall lifted the trophy 12 months ago and, as a result, was able to take on Scottie Scheffler plus Rory McIlroy and co. at The Renaissance Club before heading over to Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland for The Open Championship.

In 2025, a fresh field of hopefuls travelled to a new golf course in Kentucky to see if they could follow in Hall's footsteps. Hurstbourne Country Club in Louisville has been hosting the opposite-field event.

Despite not being the primary tournament on the PGA Tour this week, the ISCO Championship still offers a healthy prize pot out to those who make the cut.

Just as was the case last year, a $4 million purse is up for grabs while six-figure checks are available to anyone who finishes inside the top-11 on the leaderboard.

Harry Hall chipped in to win the ISCO Championship via a playoff in 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

As for the champion, he will earn a little more than $700,000 as well as all of the other perks that come with winning a PGA Tour event.

Below is the full prize money breakdown for the 2025 ISO Championship at Hurstbourne Country Club.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

ISCO CHAMPIONSHIP PRIZE MONEY PAYOUT 2025

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $720,000 2nd $436,000 3rd $276,000 4th $196,000 5th $164,000 6th $145,000 7th $135,000 8th $125,000 9th $117,000 10th $109,000 11th $101,000 12th $93,000 13th $85,000 14th $77,000 15th $73,000 16th $69,000 17th $65,000 18th $61,000 19th $57,000 20th $53,000 21st $49,000. 22nd $45,000 23rd $41,800 24th $38,600 25th $35,400 26th $32,200 27th $31,000 28th $29,800 29th $28,600 30th $27,400 31st $26,200 32nd $25,000 33rd $23,800 34th $22,800 35th $21,800 36th $20,800 37th $19,800 38th $19,000 39th $18,200 40th $17,400 41st $16,600 42nd $15,800 43rd $15,000 44th $14,200 45th $13,400 46th $12,600 47th $11,800 48th $11,160 49th $10,600 50th $10,280 51st $10,040 52nd $9,800 53rd $9,640 54th $9,480 55th $9,400 56th $9,320 57th $9,240 58th $9,160 59th $9,080 60th $9,000 61st $8,920 62nd $8,840 63rd $8,760 64th $8,680 65th $8,600

WHAT COURSE IS THE ISCO CHAMPIONSHIP PLAYED AT?

A post shared by ISCO Championship (@iscochampionship) A photo posted by on

The first three editions of the ISCO Championship (2015-2017) were played at the Grand National Course in Alabama before it switched to Keene Trace Golf Club in Kentucky from 2018 until 2024.

New for 2025 and beyond, Hurstbourne Country Club in Louisville, Kentucky will host the ISCO Championship. It was originally designed by Chick Adams in the 1960s before being renovated in 2005, with much of the focus on improving the course's bunkers.

While the par-70 remained at around just 7,056 yards this week, the nines were switched around to avoid ending on a par-3 like the members are used to.