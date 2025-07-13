ISCO Championship Full Prize Money Breakdown 2025

Here is how much the players are competing for at Hurstbourne Country Club in Louisville, Kentucky in this opposite-field event to the Genesis Scottish Open

Harry Hall holds up the ISCO Championship trophy after winning in 2024
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jonny Leighfield's avatar
By
published

Those PGA Tour and DP World Tour players who did not qualify to play in the co-sanctioned Genesis Scottish Open have been grinding away at the ISCO Championship this week, searching for a potentially career-changing victory on US soil.

England's Harry Hall lifted the trophy 12 months ago and, as a result, was able to take on Scottie Scheffler plus Rory McIlroy and co. at The Renaissance Club before heading over to Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland for The Open Championship.

In 2025, a fresh field of hopefuls travelled to a new golf course in Kentucky to see if they could follow in Hall's footsteps. Hurstbourne Country Club in Louisville has been hosting the opposite-field event.

Despite not being the primary tournament on the PGA Tour this week, the ISCO Championship still offers a healthy prize pot out to those who make the cut.

Just as was the case last year, a $4 million purse is up for grabs while six-figure checks are available to anyone who finishes inside the top-11 on the leaderboard.

Harry Hall

Harry Hall chipped in to win the ISCO Championship via a playoff in 2024

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As for the champion, he will earn a little more than $700,000 as well as all of the other perks that come with winning a PGA Tour event.

Below is the full prize money breakdown for the 2025 ISO Championship at Hurstbourne Country Club.

ISCO CHAMPIONSHIP PRIZE MONEY PAYOUT 2025

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Position

Prize Money

1st

$720,000

2nd

$436,000

3rd

$276,000

4th

$196,000

5th

$164,000

6th

$145,000

7th

$135,000

8th

$125,000

9th

$117,000

10th

$109,000

11th

$101,000

12th

$93,000

13th

$85,000

14th

$77,000

15th

$73,000

16th

$69,000

17th

$65,000

18th

$61,000

19th

$57,000

20th

$53,000

21st

$49,000.

22nd

$45,000

23rd

$41,800

24th

$38,600

25th

$35,400

26th

$32,200

27th

$31,000

28th

$29,800

29th

$28,600

30th

$27,400

31st

$26,200

32nd

$25,000

33rd

$23,800

34th

$22,800

35th

$21,800

36th

$20,800

37th

$19,800

38th

$19,000

39th

$18,200

40th

$17,400

41st

$16,600

42nd

$15,800

43rd

$15,000

44th

$14,200

45th

$13,400

46th

$12,600

47th

$11,800

48th

$11,160

49th

$10,600

50th

$10,280

51st

$10,040

52nd

$9,800

53rd

$9,640

54th

$9,480

55th

$9,400

56th

$9,320

57th

$9,240

58th

$9,160

59th

$9,080

60th

$9,000

61st

$8,920

62nd

$8,840

63rd

$8,760

64th

$8,680

65th

$8,600

WHAT COURSE IS THE ISCO CHAMPIONSHIP PLAYED AT?

A post shared by ISCO Championship (@iscochampionship)

A photo posted by on

The first three editions of the ISCO Championship (2015-2017) were played at the Grand National Course in Alabama before it switched to Keene Trace Golf Club in Kentucky from 2018 until 2024.

New for 2025 and beyond, Hurstbourne Country Club in Louisville, Kentucky will host the ISCO Championship. It was originally designed by Chick Adams in the 1960s before being renovated in 2005, with much of the focus on improving the course's bunkers.

While the par-70 remained at around just 7,056 yards this week, the nines were switched around to avoid ending on a par-3 like the members are used to.

Jonny Leighfield
Jonny Leighfield
Staff Writer

Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time. He attended both the 150th and 151st Open Championships and dreams of attending The Masters one day.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.