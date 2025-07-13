ISCO Championship Full Prize Money Breakdown 2025
Here is how much the players are competing for at Hurstbourne Country Club in Louisville, Kentucky in this opposite-field event to the Genesis Scottish Open
Those PGA Tour and DP World Tour players who did not qualify to play in the co-sanctioned Genesis Scottish Open have been grinding away at the ISCO Championship this week, searching for a potentially career-changing victory on US soil.
England's Harry Hall lifted the trophy 12 months ago and, as a result, was able to take on Scottie Scheffler plus Rory McIlroy and co. at The Renaissance Club before heading over to Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland for The Open Championship.
In 2025, a fresh field of hopefuls travelled to a new golf course in Kentucky to see if they could follow in Hall's footsteps. Hurstbourne Country Club in Louisville has been hosting the opposite-field event.
Despite not being the primary tournament on the PGA Tour this week, the ISCO Championship still offers a healthy prize pot out to those who make the cut.
Just as was the case last year, a $4 million purse is up for grabs while six-figure checks are available to anyone who finishes inside the top-11 on the leaderboard.
As for the champion, he will earn a little more than $700,000 as well as all of the other perks that come with winning a PGA Tour event.
Below is the full prize money breakdown for the 2025 ISO Championship at Hurstbourne Country Club.
ISCO CHAMPIONSHIP PRIZE MONEY PAYOUT 2025
Position
Prize Money
1st
$720,000
2nd
$436,000
3rd
$276,000
4th
$196,000
5th
$164,000
6th
$145,000
7th
$135,000
8th
$125,000
9th
$117,000
10th
$109,000
11th
$101,000
12th
$93,000
13th
$85,000
14th
$77,000
15th
$73,000
16th
$69,000
17th
$65,000
18th
$61,000
19th
$57,000
20th
$53,000
21st
$49,000.
22nd
$45,000
23rd
$41,800
24th
$38,600
25th
$35,400
26th
$32,200
27th
$31,000
28th
$29,800
29th
$28,600
30th
$27,400
31st
$26,200
32nd
$25,000
33rd
$23,800
34th
$22,800
35th
$21,800
36th
$20,800
37th
$19,800
38th
$19,000
39th
$18,200
40th
$17,400
41st
$16,600
42nd
$15,800
43rd
$15,000
44th
$14,200
45th
$13,400
46th
$12,600
47th
$11,800
48th
$11,160
49th
$10,600
50th
$10,280
51st
$10,040
52nd
$9,800
53rd
$9,640
54th
$9,480
55th
$9,400
56th
$9,320
57th
$9,240
58th
$9,160
59th
$9,080
60th
$9,000
61st
$8,920
62nd
$8,840
63rd
$8,760
64th
$8,680
65th
$8,600
WHAT COURSE IS THE ISCO CHAMPIONSHIP PLAYED AT?
The first three editions of the ISCO Championship (2015-2017) were played at the Grand National Course in Alabama before it switched to Keene Trace Golf Club in Kentucky from 2018 until 2024.
New for 2025 and beyond, Hurstbourne Country Club in Louisville, Kentucky will host the ISCO Championship. It was originally designed by Chick Adams in the 1960s before being renovated in 2005, with much of the focus on improving the course's bunkers.
While the par-70 remained at around just 7,056 yards this week, the nines were switched around to avoid ending on a par-3 like the members are used to.
