The Titleist Vokey Design SM8 wedge range is expanding with the addition of an all-new, ultra-premium slate blue finish designed to provide extra durability

Vokey SM8 Wedge Slate Blue Finish Introduced

Titleist has today introduced the Vokey Design SM8 in an all-new, ultra-premium Slate Blue finish for 2021.

Released in 2020, the Vokey SM8 wedges are already available in Tour Chrome, Brushed Steel, Jet Black and Raw finishes and the addition of the Slate Blue option merely adds to the appeal of one of the best wedges on the market.

Master wedge craftsman Bob Vokey has always stressed the importance of players having confidence in their wedges at address, and the finish plays a key role in that.

The finish on the new Vokey SM8 Slate Blue wedges is applied like a PVD finish, but with a unique material and more time intensive process that combine to provide a deep, rich slate blue colour that is extremely durable.

“Very often, wedge finishes can be beautiful, but they won’t last,” Vokey told GM. ”

At the same time, the most durable finishes often aren’t stunning. Slate Blue combines the two. Not only will golfers love the wedge when they see it in the shop, the finish will last through the course of play.”

Consistent with all Vokey SM8 wedge finishes, Slate Blue is available in all 23 loft, bounce and grind options in right and left handed options.

The Slate Blue finish Vokey SM8 wedges also incorporates the latest technology, including 100 per cent inspected spin milled grooves to provide maximum spin and a CG pushed forward of the face for increased MOI, improved consistency and a softer, more solid feel.

The Vokey SM8 Slate Blue stock set up features a True Temper Dynamic Gold S200 shaft and a custom Blue/White BV Wings New Decade Multi Compound grip – with most custom shafts and grips included at no additional charge.

Additional customisations are also available on the Vokey SM8 Slate Blue wedge, such as character stamping, for an additional fee.

Vokey SM8 Slate Blue wedges will be available from March 19th with an RRP of £179.