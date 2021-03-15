The British trolley manufacturer has updated its X Series line for the first time since 2014 with the new and improved X10

Stewart Golf X10 Electric Trolley Revealed

Following on from the launch of the impressive Q Follow and the continued success of its iconic X Series line, Stewart Golf has announced its latest offering to the market called the X10.

The X Series has been a staple of the company since its inception, with the X1 Remote receiving critical acclaim after its launch in 2003. From there, Stewart Golf built on that momentum with the X3, X5 and X7 models before the hugely popular X9 was released in 2014.

Now, seven years on and featuring significant ‘under the skin’ improvements, the X10 will be the flagship product in this range.

“As a company lead by engineers, it’s in our DNA to constantly develop and improve our machines,” Managing Director David Funnell said.

“The X Series has been a fixture of our product range since day one and it remains integral to the business.”

The X10 is available as a Follow and a Remote trolley, with both benefitting from the same EcoDrive motor technology the company launched with the Q Follow. In simple terms, it is 40 per cent more efficient than the X9, meaning golfers can look forward to a significant increase in battery life.

Furthermore, after shifting production back to Great Britain from Europe, the X10 will be equipped with the latest electronics, with the Follow edition featuring the seventh generation of Stewart Golf’s proprietary system. This will make it the company’s most accurate and reliable Follow system yet thanks to its dedicated electronic calibration.

CEO Mark Stewart added: “Even after a very successful launch of the Q Follow, sales of the X Series have remained strong.

“In the refreshed X Series and new Q Series models, and the R Series Push, Stewart Golf has a strong product line-up for 2021 and beyond.”

And not content to sit still, the company is targeting further expansion having recently acquired more factory space and increased its workforce, with the emphasis on creating dedicated Q, X and R Series production lines.

For golfers in the market for a new trolley this year, the X10 Follow is available from £1,499 and the X10 Remote from £1,199.