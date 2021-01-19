We look at the clubs Rafa Cabrera Bello will use this 2020 season.

Rafa Cabrera Bello What’s In The Bag?

A regular feature in the top-10 of most tournaments but what does he put into his bag week in week out? We take a look below.

He has a full bag of Titleist clubs starting with his Titleist TSi3 driver which he sets up with 9.5 degrees of loft.

Next he uses two Titleist TS3 fairways woods with 15 and 18 degrees. Additionally he occasionally carries a 818H2 hybrid with 17 degrees of loft but this inclusion is entirely dependent on the course he is playing.

He then puts two Titleist U500 irons in the bag which act as his three and four-irons before transitioning down into a set 620 MB’s. They go from five-iron down to nine-iron.

Additionally Cabrera-Bello has a set of Titleist Vokey SM8‘s in the bag and they come in six degree increments, starting from 48, to 54, to 60 degrees of loft.

All of his irons and wedges come with Project X 6.5 shafts.

Finally he uses a Scotty Cameron Tour Rat Newport 2 putter.

He also uses the Pro V1x golf ball and wears FootJoy shoes. His current pair are the new HyperFlex.

* The top of Rafa’s bag changes often dependent on course, conditions and other factors.

Driver: Titleist TSi3 (9.5 degrees, A1 SureFit setting) with Project X HZRDUS RDX Blue 60 TX shaft

3-wood: Titleist TS3 (15 degrees, A1 SureFit setting) with Project X HZRDUS RDX Black 80 TX shaft

*5-wood: Titleist TS3 (18 degrees, A1 SureFit setting) with Project X HZRDUS RDX Black 80 TX shaft

Irons: Titleist U500 (3, 4) Titleist 620MB (5-9) all with Project X LZ 6.5 shafts

Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM8 (48-10F, 54-08M, 60-04L) all with Project X LZ 6.5 shafts

Putter: Scotty Cameron Tour Rat Newport 2

Ball: Titleist ProV1x

Shoes: FootJoy HyperFlex

Glove: FootJoy Pure Touch