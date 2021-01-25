Adidas says that the brand new ZG21 golf shoe fills a void in the market - here are all the key details...
New Adidas ZG21 Shoe Revealed
Adidas has revealed a brand new golf shoe that it says has been missing from the market.
The brand new ZG21 is a high-performance spiked shoe that has been two years in the making, inspired by Formula 1 racing cars and built to be lightweight and extremely comfortable.
The company says that there is a “void” in the market for the shoe that it kept hearing about from golfers that are choosing to walk the course much more.
The ZG21 is adidas’ lightest spiked shoe to feature Boost cushioning – the ZG representing Zero Gravity or the feeling of weightlessness.
It weighs just 13 ounces, so is 20 per cent lighter than the Tour360 XT shoe and most other spiked models in the current range.
That’s in part thanks to the new Lightstrike cushioning, which combines with Boost technology in the heel and is 40 per cent lighter than any EVA foam in the market.
It provides golfers with shock absorption and quick recovery and has been used in other sports like basketball and tennis.
The shoe is also waterproof with a one year warranty thanks to a new Sprint Skin four-layer upper, which combines innovative textiles and polyurethane films.
An Ultra-Light Stability Fin is a new lightweight and durable TPU insert to help lateral stability and create a ‘locked-in’ feel throughout the swing.
Traction comes from Swing Plane Traction technology, which has been inspired by heat-map studies and runs from heel to toe, targeting the areas and placing maximum traction where it’s needed most, adidas says.
The new ZG21 outsole features an ultra-thin TPU construction, six strategically placed cleats, and a new crescent moon-shaped secondary lug to optimise grip, support and performance while ultimately reducing weight and creating a low-profile feel.
The shoe will come in four models: men’s laced, men’s and women’s BOA, and a simplified laced offering for junior golfers.
The two BOA models feature the new BOA Fit System, a ‘Y’-strap design with overlapping panels said to provide an even higher level of fit and performance.
The configuration wraps around the foot, creating a secure fit over the instep and provides flexibility and freedom in the toe box.
The men’s ZG21 BOA is also the first golf shoe on the market to feature Li2 – a sleek, low-profile dial platform that modulates tension when and where needed with enhanced speed and effortless execution.
All ZG21 models will be available exclusively on adidas.com and the adidas app starting today, and at select retailer partners worldwide from 1st February, with an RRP of £150 in laced and £160 in BOA.