Mel Reid What’s In The Bag?

We take a look inside the bag of English female golfer Mel Reid in this piece.

Reid is a free agent when it comes to her equipment and has an interesting mix of clubs and brands in the bag, featuring Ping, TaylorMade, Srixon, Mizuno, Callaway and Piretti.

She starts with a Ping G400 Max driver, released back in 2018.

She is one of the longer hitters on the LPGA Tour, ranking inside the top 20 in driving distance over the past two seasons.

In 2020, she averaged over 264 yards off the tee with an average of just over 70.5% of fairways hit.

Her G400 Max is fitted with the Aldila Rogue Green shaft, and she’s used that same head/shaft combo since 2019.

From driver, she then uses a TaylorMade SIM Ti fairway wood, fitted with a Fujikura Ventus Blue shaft.

She previously played a Callaway driver and fairway wood.

We did know that Reid had a set of Miura irons in the bag, having previously described them as “the best out there.”

“I have so much trust in these irons, which can’t help but give me confidence. The feel of these irons are like no other I’ve used. They will not be leaving my bag anytime soon,” she told Golf.com.

However, she has swapped one Japanese iron brand for another and now uses the Mizuno MP20 HMB.

She has them fitted with the Accra iSeries iCWT 2.0 graphite iron shafts

Another Japanese iron Reid has in the bag is the Srixon ZX Utility, which was pictured in her bag during the 2021 Women’s Open.

We have also spotted a Srixon Z585 iron in her bag this year, which is likely a 3 or 4 iron.

Reid’s wedges are the Callaway Jaws MD5 in what looks to be a Raw finish. We are yet to confirm what exact lofts she has on these.

All of her woods, irons and wedges and fitted with the Golf Pride Z-Grip.

Her current flat stick of choice, as of the 2021 Solheim Cup, is a Piretti.

She has the Matera Elite Midnight Black Special Edition model, fitted with a SuperStroke grip.

Piretti is not a household name in the putter market and was known as the brand previously used for Tony Finau for a number of years out on the PGA Tour.

Reid wears a Titleist Players glove, uses a Pro V1x golf ball and wears Ellesse apparel and G/FORE shoes.

Driver: Ping G400 Max, Alida Rogue Green shaft

Fairway wood: TaylorMade SIM Ti, Fujikura Ventus Blue shaft

Utility: Srixon ZX Utility

Irons: Mizuno MP20 HMB, Accra iSeries iCWT 2.0 graphite iron shafts

Wedges: Callaway Jaws MD5 Raw

Putter: Piretti Matera Elite Midnight Black Special Edition

Grips: Golf Pride Z-Grip

Glove: Titleist Players

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

Apparel: Ellese

Shoes: G/FORE