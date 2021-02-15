The pioneering golf shaft brand KBS has introduced the new 1 One Step putter shaft aimed at helping accomplished golfers hole more putts.

KBS 1 One Step Tour Putter Shaft Launched

KBS has introduced the revolutionary 1 One Step putter shaft for the 2021 season aimed at helping accomplished golfers hole more putts on the greens.

The groundbreaking new putter shaft design provides golfers with more flexibility in creating a pure amplified feel and reduced vibration at impact for more accurate and consistent putts.

Weighing 130 grams, six grams more than conventional putters, the 1 One Step putter shaft is a single bend, straight tip model.

KBS now offers 30 different shafts through the golf bag, including 18 iron options featuring different weights and flexes.

There are also four wedge shafts, a hybrid shaft and the new TG Graphite Wood shaft that make up the KBS family.

The 1 One Step putter shaft is the second putter shaft to be created by KBS after the popular launch of CT Tour in 2019 and comes in three finishes: Chrome, Black Matte and Black Gloss.

Kim Braly, Master Shaft Engineer and Director of R&D for KBS, said of the new shaft, “On average, around 45 per cent of strokes per round involve your putter, so we wanted to create a shaft with varying putter head weights per stroke that puts more confidence in the hands of those who currently aren’t that confident on the greens.”

“A lot of time and investment has gone in to producing another putter shaft that can be played by a Tour pro or a higher handicapper. On the green it’s all about feel and the 1 One Step creates that pure feel, enabling a smooth strike each and every time. The research we did saw many more putts holed, so I’m excited to see how golfers react to it.”

The KBS 1 One Step putter shaft will be available in March this year from local pros and club makers with fitting prices varying.