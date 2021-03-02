The new Callaway Chrome Soft X LS ball will be aimed at lower handicap players who want maximum distance with tour-level short game control.

Callaway Chrome Soft X LS Ball Launched

Callaway have announced a new golf ball to their popular Chrome Soft range, the Chrome Soft X LS.

The Chrome Soft X LS is a new addition to the expanded Chrome Soft line up, which will continue to feature the popular Chrome Soft and Chrome Soft X.

LS stands for low spin and the new Chrome Soft X LS comes will all the same characteristics you’d expect from the Chrome Soft X but with a new, fine-tuned lower spin profile.

The new ball comes with a combination of long distance and straight ball flight from the longer clubs in the bag and is ideal for low-handicap players who want to hit their longest, straightest drives and attack the pin.

The four-piece, single core constructed Chrome Soft X LS is engineered to increase speed through Callaway’s SoftFast Core, Dual Mantle System and refined urethane cover.

The Dual Mantle System in the Chrome Soft X LS is designed to create high ball speeds and, in turn, more distance.

The soft inner mantle and a highly resilient firm outer mantle work together to generate fast ball speeds off the club face, and is specifically designed to increase total distance.

In addition to all these new technologies, the new Chrome Soft X LS promotes maximum greenside control from high spin, low launch and excellent feel in the scoring clubs lower down the bag.

The new Callaway Chrome Soft X LS ball will be available at retailers from April 1st, 2021, with an RRP of £39.99 per dozen.

They will be available in white, yellow and with or without Callaway’s Triple Track alignment, also in white and yellow.