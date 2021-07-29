Previously in beta, the new Arccos Caddie app for Apple Watch has received a major upgrade to use the latest Apple Watch OS at its fullest.

Arccos Golf Launches Arccos Caddie For Apple Watch

Arccos, the pioneer of big data and artificial intelligence for golf, has announced the official launch of its new app for Apple Watch, which allows Arccos Caddie players to record all of their shot data and access the game’s first A.I. rangefinder without having to carry a smartphone in play.

Previously in a beta stage, the Arccos Caddie app for Apple Watch has received a major upgrade that leverages the latest enhancement to Apple Watch OS.

Optimised for use with Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE models, the golfer experience now includes extended battery life; an intuitive interface; A.I. rangefinder and caddie club recommendations; more accurate shot detection; shot data syncing; improved hole switching and a one-touch function to mark hole locations.

Steve Obsitnik, Arccos President and COO, said of the new Apple Watch app, ““Our goal is to give every golfer the freedom to ‘play the game your way,’ and this latest release for Apple Watch is a significant step in that direction.”

“Along with the incredibly successful Arccos Caddie Link wearable, it allows players to harness the power of their on-course data to play smarter and shoot lower scores without having to carry a phone in their pocket.”

Golf’s first A.I. platform, Arccos Caddie automatically tracks your shots while delivering in-round insights and post-round Strokes Gained Analytics.

The system inlcudes the world’s first A.I. powered rangefinder, smart distance club averages and caddie advice for any golf hole on the planet.

Arccos members have recorded 7 million rounds and over 460 million shots with the system while playing courses in 194 countries.

This information feeds the world’s largest on-course dataset, which now includes 31 billion separate data points that are analysed to help golfers perform their best.

In 2020, the average new Arccos member improved their handicap by 5.02 strokes.