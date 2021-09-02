We test the TaylorMade SIM2 Max Rescue out on course, on the range and on the launch monitor to give our full verdict.

TaylorMade SIM2 Max Rescue Review

TaylorMade have two offerings this year when it comes to hybrid clubs – the SIM2 Rescue and SIM2 Max Rescue.

Joel Tadman tests the latest hybrid models and compares the performance

Whereas the sibling of the SIM2 Max Rescue – the SIM2 Rescue – is aimed at the better player who puts a premium on precision and workability in their hybrid clubs, the SIM2 Max is on the opposite end of the spectrum, providing a mixture of distance and forgiveness that should fit soundly in an average golfer’s bag.

To easily differentiate the two, the SIM2 Max is longer and more forgiving than its sibling.

If it’s pure distance you are after from your hybrid clubs, it is hard to look past the TaylorMade SIM2 Max Rescue – a hybrid club built to go far and be as forgiving as possible for a wide range of golfers.

The impressive distance this club provide’s is thanks to TaylorMade’s Speed Pocket that sits just behind the face to increase face flexibility and increase ball speeds across the entire face, not just in the sweet spot.

This technology works alongside TaylorMade’s Twist Face to provide serious forgiveness, ideal for more inconsistent golfers who may struggle to hit the ball near the centre every time.

Related: Best Golf Hybrid Clubs

During our testing, we could certainly feel this all of this technology at work and its overall average carry yardage of 220 yards sat just one yard behind the longest hybrid we’ve tested this year.

As for off centre hits, the drop off in distance was not too significant from when we hit it out of the screws, which was what impressed us the most about this club.

Toe and heel strikes didn’t draw or fade too much and strikes just off the centre didn’t drop off dramatically in yardage, meaning you can be pretty sure of your distance with this club, even if you’re not as consistent as some.

There is real scope to use the SIM2 Max as a replacement for a fairway wood if you find hybrid clubs easier to hit and, with lofts ranging from 18° all the way to 31°, we can see this club being used in pretty much any part of the bag you see fit.

The V-Steel sole also adds to the overall forgiveness of the SIM2 Max rescue and we found turf interaction out of the rough was smooth and quick, giving us confidence to hit this club even out of some suspect lies.

With its impressive versatility, the combination of distance and forgiveness is one we think will suit pretty much any standard of golfer or swing speed.