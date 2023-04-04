Arccos Joins Forces With EA Sports PGA Tour Game
Buyers of the EA Sports PGA Tour game will be offered a free set of sensors and trial of the Arccos Caddie app
Now golfers can take their love for video gaming out onto the golf course and track their own performance thanks to a ground-breaking tech partnership between Arccos and EA Sports.
The new EA Sports PGA Tour, the exclusive home of all four majors in a video game, launches worldwide on April 7 just in time for The Masters. EA Sports PGA Tour players will be able to Arccos' on-course shot tracking system, realistically enhancing their performance both in-game and the real-world.
As part of the partnership, EA players will receive an in-game offer taking them to a co-branded webpage where they can redeem a free set of Arccos Smart Sensors and trial the award-winning Arccos Caddie app. The EA Sports collaboration enhances the interactive golf experience and connects players to the sport they love through interactive entertainment.
“We’re delighted to expand our member opportunities to the EA Sports community with this attractive offer, which we believe to be a first of its kind in the golf industry," Darren Feeney, Vice President of Marketing at Arccos Golf, commented.
"EA is the true leader in the digital interactive entertainment space and involvement with the new EA Sports PGA Tour golf game acts as a perfect way to bridge the virtual gaming world with the on-course performance tracking of Arccos.”
“We’ve gone above and beyond to bring the premier PGA Tour experience to players, with real-world golf data powering amazingly realistic gameplay,” said Ben Ramsour, Producer at EA Sports.
“At the same time, we’re excited to encourage players of EA SPORTS PGA TOUR to take their passion for golf out onto real-world courses. With Arccos, they can experience the same type of automatic shot tracking and strokes gained analytics that’s trusted by the world’s best players.”
Arccos has the largest on-course data set in golf with more than 670 million shots recorded during 14 million rounds in 162 countries worldwide. Over 700 billion separate data points power the most accurate Strokes Gained insights, providing golfers with personalized analysis for every scenario down to each club in the bag.
The EA Sports PGA Tour will be the only game where golf fans can play all four Majors in men’s golf - The Masters, PGA Championship, US Open Championship and The Open - on world-famous courses. The game incorporates new features like Pure Strike giving players all the tools required to attack each hole the same way PGA Tour stars do, plus a Road to the Masters career mode bringing tradition and unmatched stakes featuring Augusta National, challenges, tournaments and gear tied to The Masters.
