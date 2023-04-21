adidas Unveils Possibly The Coolest, Most Versatile Golf Shoes On The Market

Do you want a pair of golf shoes that not only perform on the golf course, but look at home off it as well? Well adidas (opens in new tab) is definitely a brand that delivers on this in 2023 as it has recently unveiled the brand new Ultraboost 2023 golf shoes which might be the coolest, most versatile pair of shoes in the golf market right now. (For me the Under Armour Charged Phantom SL (opens in new tab) and NOBULL Leather (opens in new tab)'s are up there as well).

The shoes (which we are looking to test thoroughly very soon) are inspired by the iconic adidas running shoes which means they have an aesthetic that really works anywhere. Comfort also plays a key role in the design with the lightweight upper that supports and hugs the feet. Of course, as you can see from the imagery above, the BOOST foam is present and given how many shoes we have tested from adidas with this technology, we can attest to how comfortable the BOOST foam is.

Then from a specific golf perspective the shoes are water-resistant whilst there is an internal Torsion System which increases stability and a flexible, spikeless (opens in new tab) outsole transitions seamlessly from the street to the course and beyond. No more changing your golf shoes in the locker room or car park as a result...

We should also mention that the upper of these shoes are made from a high-performance yarn that contains at least 50% recycled Parley Ocean Plastic. adidas has been a big proponent of environmentally sustainable manufacturing over the last few years and we always want to call this effort out.

There are three colors available, the special edition design has a Silver Pebble/Olive Strata finish whilst the normal designs will be Core Black/Lucid Blue, and Grey Two/Court Green. My personal favorite is definitely the Grey and Green design!

There are loads of sizes to choose from as well ranging from 4-15 for men, and 5-16 for women.