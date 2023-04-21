adidas Unveils Possibly The Coolest, Most Versatile Golf Shoes On The Market
If you want a pair of golf shoes you can use anywhere, then look no further than these adidas shoes.
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to Golf Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
adidas Unveils Possibly The Coolest, Most Versatile Golf Shoes On The Market
Do you want a pair of golf shoes that not only perform on the golf course, but look at home off it as well? Well adidas (opens in new tab) is definitely a brand that delivers on this in 2023 as it has recently unveiled the brand new Ultraboost 2023 golf shoes which might be the coolest, most versatile pair of shoes in the golf market right now. (For me the Under Armour Charged Phantom SL (opens in new tab) and NOBULL Leather (opens in new tab)'s are up there as well).
The shoes (which we are looking to test thoroughly very soon) are inspired by the iconic adidas running shoes which means they have an aesthetic that really works anywhere. Comfort also plays a key role in the design with the lightweight upper that supports and hugs the feet. Of course, as you can see from the imagery above, the BOOST foam is present and given how many shoes we have tested from adidas with this technology, we can attest to how comfortable the BOOST foam is.
Then from a specific golf perspective the shoes are water-resistant whilst there is an internal Torsion System which increases stability and a flexible, spikeless (opens in new tab) outsole transitions seamlessly from the street to the course and beyond. No more changing your golf shoes in the locker room or car park as a result...
We should also mention that the upper of these shoes are made from a high-performance yarn that contains at least 50% recycled Parley Ocean Plastic. adidas has been a big proponent of environmentally sustainable manufacturing over the last few years and we always want to call this effort out.
A post shared by adidas Golf (@adidasgolf) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
There are three colors available, the special edition design has a Silver Pebble/Olive Strata finish whilst the normal designs will be Core Black/Lucid Blue, and Grey Two/Court Green. My personal favorite is definitely the Grey and Green design!
There are loads of sizes to choose from as well ranging from 4-15 for men, and 5-16 for women.
adidas Ultraboost 2023 Golf Shoes (opens in new tab)
The shoes cost around $200 in the US or £140 in the UK at the moment. This is the same price for all three colors.
A golfer for most of his life, Sam is a Senior Staff Writer for Golf Monthly.
Working with golf gear and equipment over the last five years, Sam has quickly built outstanding knowledge and expertise on golf products ranging from drivers, to balls, to shoes.
He also loves to test golf apparel especially if it a piece that can be used just about anywhere!
As a result he has always been the one family and friends come to for buying advice and tips.
He is a graduate of Swansea University where he studied History and American Studies, and he has been a part of the Golf Monthly team since December 2017. He also previously worked for World Soccer and Rugby World magazines.
Sam now spends most of his time testing and looking after golf gear content for the website. He also oversees all Tour player content as well.
Unfortunately, Sam is not a member of any club at the moment but regularly gets out on the golf course to keep up the facade of having a handicap of five.
-
-
'There's No Need To Add Our Scores Up After Nine Holes'
Mental coach Duncan McCarthy on how we can stop letting a mid-round break hamper our progress
By Duncan McCarthy • Published
-
Gary Player Can Shoot His Age 'With My Eyes Closed' After A 76 At Augusta
Gary Player says he can shoot his age with his eyes closed thanks to the new technology in golf clubs and balls
By Paul Higham • Published