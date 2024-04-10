The 7 LIV Golfers Who Have Qualified For Every Major In 2024

It's no secret that Major championships often define a golfer's career, with many going a lifetime without picking up a coveted title. Certainly, they bring the best golfers on the planet together and, just making an appearance in one can be a special achievement.

However, over the past few years, players from the LIV Golf League have found it harder and harder to qualify for the four men's Majors due to the fact that the League doesn't have Official World Golf Ranking points, the key aspect for Major qualification. Essentially, the higher your spot in the World Rankings, the more likely you are to qualify.

At the 2023 Masters, for example, 18 LIV Golf stars were eligible but, at this year's event, just 13 are present at Augusta National. What perhaps is more concerning is that just seven LIV golfers are currently exempt into all four Majors for 2024, which is five less than in 2023 (Abraham Ancer, Adrian Meronk, Joaquin Niemann, Thomas Pieters and Patrick Reed appeared in all four Majors last year).

Below, we take a look at the seven current LIV players who are exempt for all four Major championships in 2024.

Bryson DeChambeau

The big-hitting American is one of the stars in the LIV Golf League and holds the lowest recorded round on the circuit after firing a 58 at LIV Golf Greenbrier.

A winner of the US Open in 2020, DeChambeau qualifies for all four Major championships via this victory. By claiming his home open, the American received a 10-year exemption into the US Open, as well as a five-year exemption into the Masters, Open Championship and PGA Championship.

Tyrrell Hatton

Hatton is a member of Jon Rahm's Legion XIII GC side and made the switch to LIV Golf at the tail-end of January 2024. Having claimed two team titles in five LIV events, he is yet to pick up an individual title but has finished inside the top-25 of all five tournaments.

Having not won a Major title, yet, Hatton currently qualifies for all four Majors due to his World Ranking which, as of April 2024, is 19th. What's more, Hatton finished inside the top 30 of the 2023 FedEx Cup playoffs which guaranteed starts in all four Majors for 2024.

Dustin Johnson

LIV's individual winner in the League's maiden season, Johnson is one of the only few three-time winners on the circuit and has two Major titles to his name. One of the most successful golfers in the modern era, he has qualified for all four Majors and hasn't missed one since the 2017 Masters, following an injury on the eve of the tournament.

A Masters winner, Johnson has a lifetime exemption into the tournament following his win in 2020. Because of the victory, he also received a number of perks, one of which included a five-year exemption into the US Open, Open Championship and PGA Championship.

Brooks Koepka

In 2023, Koepka became the first LIV Golfer to win a Major at the PGA Championship, with the American picking up his fifth Major scalp after two US Open wins and a third PGA Championship title.

He is arguably the most successful golfer over the past decade and, because of those five Major wins, he qualifies due to the exemptions you receive following a Major victory.

Phil Mickelson

Arguably the most recognized name on the LIV Golf circuit, Mickelson is a six-time Major winner and ranks eighth in all-time PGA Tour wins with 45. For 2024, you will also see Lefty at all four Major championships.

Memorably, at the 2021 PGA Championship, Mickelson made history as he became the oldest Major winner at the age of 50 years, 11 months, and 7 days. Because of the win, he received the relevant exemptions.

Jon Rahm

Rahm's move to LIV Golf in December 2023 caused shockwaves around the golf world, with the signing the biggest and, arguably, most important in LIV Golf's short lifetime.

Claiming the US Open in 2021, becoming the first Spaniard to do so, Rahm overcame a colossal battle with Koepka at the 2023 Masters to pick up a first Green Jacket. Because of these successes, Rahm has a lifetime exemption into the Masters, as well as a 10-year exemption into the US Open and a five-year exemption into The Open and PGA Championship.

Cameron Smith

The final player is Cameron Smith, who is the Captain of Ripper GC. A three-time winner on the LIV Golf circuit, he has enjoyed an excellent run of form over the past few years, with the Australian picking up a number of successes.

Claiming the Players Championship, the PGA Tour's flagship event, Smith memorably secured The 150th Open Championship at St Andrews with a final round 64. The win guarantees Smith entry to all future Open Championships until the age of 60, as well as five-year exemptions to the Masters, PGA Championship and US Open.