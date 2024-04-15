Eight Masters Contenders In The Field For This Week's $20 Million RBC Heritage
There's no respite for the world's elite as, following the Masters, the PGA Tour circuit moves to Harbour Town and the RBC Heritage
The Masters produced a worthy winner in World No.1, Scottie Scheffler but, following the first Major of the year, it's straight into a PGA Tour Signature Event for many, as players make their way to Hilton Head, South Carolina and the RBC Heritage.
Last year, Matt Fitzpatrick picked up the title in a thrilling playoff against Jordan Spieth and, for 2024, a number of players head to Harbour Town Golf Links in excellent form after strong showings at the Masters.
Like any PGA Tour tournaments he features in, Scheffler heads to the fifth Signature Event as the favourite, with the 27-year-old claiming three wins in his last four starts. These include the Arnold Palmer Invitational, The Players Championship and the Masters, but it's worth noting that Scheffler did state at Augusta National he would withdraw from the event at any time if his wife, Meredith, went into labor.
Along with Scheffler, Ludvig Aberg will be in the field for the RBC Heritage, following a runner-up finish at his very first Major event. The Swede carded a final round of 69 to jump up the leaderboard on the final day, as the second place capped off a successful outing at Augusta.
Tommy Fleetwood, Collin Morikawa and Max Homa all finished in a share of third at the Masters, with all three making the short journey down to Hilton Head. The trio will be joined by Xander Schauffele, Will Zalatoris and Cameron Young, who all finished inside the top 10.
Amongst those who finished inside the top 10 at the Masters but won't be present at the RBC Heritage are Bryson DeChambeau, Cameron Smith and Tyrrell Hatton. The reason is due to the fact that LIV Golfers are still banned from PGA Tour events.
Along with the LIV players, Hideki Matsuyama has opted to skip the RBC Heritage and his first Signature Event. Along with the Japanese star, Viktor Hovland won't be at Harbour Town Golf Links, with the Norwegian's run of poor form continuing at the Masters, where he missed the cut.
RBC Heritage Full Field
- Ludvig Aberg
- Byeong Hun An
- Erik Barnes
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Akshay Bhatia
- Keegan Bradley
- Sam Burns
- Patrick Cantlay
- Wyndham Clark
- Eric Cole
- Corey Conners
- Cam Davis
- Jason Day
- Thomas Detry
- Nick Dunlap
- Austin Eckroat
- Harris English
- Tony Finau
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Rickie Fowler
- Brice Garnett
- Lucas Glover
- Emiliano Grillo
- Adam Hadwin
- Brian Harman
- Russell Henley
- Lee Hodges
- Tom Hoge
- Max Homa
- Mackenzie Hughes
- Sungjae Im
- Stephan Jaegar
- Si Woo Kim
- Tom Kim
- Chris Kirk
- Kurt Kitayama
- Jake Knapp
- Peter Malnati
- Denny McCarthy
- Rory McIlroy
- Taylor Moore
- Collin Morikawa
- Grayson Murray
- Matthieu Pavon
- Chandler Phillips
- J.T. Poston
- Seamus Power
- Andrew Putnam
- Patrick Rodgers
- Justin Rose
- Xander Schauffele
- Scottie Scheffler
- Adam Schenk
- Jordan Spieth
- Sepp Straka
- Adam Svensson
- Nick Taylor
- Sahith Theegala
- Brendon Todd
- Alejandro Tosti
- Erik Van Rooyen
- Cameron Young
- Will Zalatoris
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
How Social Media Reacted To Scottie Scheffler's Second Masters Victory
Social media was awash with fans, legends, and brands congratulating Scheffler over his second Masters win in three years
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Masters Runner-Up Ludvig Aberg Has Major Ambitions (And World No.1 Goal)
The Swede sensation is targeting Major glory after pushing World No.1 Scottie Scheffler all the way at Augusta
By Michael Weston Published
-
