Eight Masters Contenders In The Field For This Week's $20 Million RBC Heritage

The Masters produced a worthy winner in World No.1, Scottie Scheffler but, following the first Major of the year, it's straight into a PGA Tour Signature Event for many, as players make their way to Hilton Head, South Carolina and the RBC Heritage.

Last year, Matt Fitzpatrick picked up the title in a thrilling playoff against Jordan Spieth and, for 2024, a number of players head to Harbour Town Golf Links in excellent form after strong showings at the Masters.

Like any PGA Tour tournaments he features in, Scheffler heads to the fifth Signature Event as the favourite, with the 27-year-old claiming three wins in his last four starts. These include the Arnold Palmer Invitational, The Players Championship and the Masters, but it's worth noting that Scheffler did state at Augusta National he would withdraw from the event at any time if his wife, Meredith, went into labor.

Along with Scheffler, Ludvig Aberg will be in the field for the RBC Heritage, following a runner-up finish at his very first Major event. The Swede carded a final round of 69 to jump up the leaderboard on the final day, as the second place capped off a successful outing at Augusta.

Tommy Fleetwood, Collin Morikawa and Max Homa all finished in a share of third at the Masters, with all three making the short journey down to Hilton Head. The trio will be joined by Xander Schauffele, Will Zalatoris and Cameron Young, who all finished inside the top 10.

Scheffler and Morikawa shake hands on the 18th green at the 2024 Masters (Image credit: Getty Images)

Amongst those who finished inside the top 10 at the Masters but won't be present at the RBC Heritage are Bryson DeChambeau, Cameron Smith and Tyrrell Hatton. The reason is due to the fact that LIV Golfers are still banned from PGA Tour events.

Along with the LIV players, Hideki Matsuyama has opted to skip the RBC Heritage and his first Signature Event. Along with the Japanese star, Viktor Hovland won't be at Harbour Town Golf Links, with the Norwegian's run of poor form continuing at the Masters, where he missed the cut.

RBC Heritage Full Field