What Is The Lowest Round In LPGA History?
The world's best female players have posted some incredible scores, but who holds the record for the lowest round?
Professional golfers aspire to shoot a score below 60, to reach that magic number 59 is a significant milestone. It doesn’t happen very often, many have come close, but there are only 13 members of this exclusive club - 11 on the PGA Tour, 1 on the DP World Tour and 1 on the LPGA Tour.
That female player is Annika Sorenstam, who shot 59, 13-under-par in the second round at the 2001 Standard Register Ping tournament in Phoenix, Arizona. This helped her post a four-round score of -27 to win by two strokes from South Korea’s Se Ri Pak.
At the time, Sorenstam’s 59 was two shots better than the previous record of 61, which she shared with Australia’s Karrie Webb and Se Ri Pak.
Lowest Round In Major LPGA History
At the 2021 ANA Inspiration, Lydia Ko put together the lowest final round in LPGA Major championship history, posting a 10-under 62. Ko began the final round 8 shots behind Thailand’s Patty Tavatanakit, but by the 11th hole she was within two shots of the lead. Ko opened her round with a birdie and an eagle, she then fired 4 more birdies for a 7-under front nine. Although she propelled herself into contention, it was Tavatanakit who lifted the trophy, winning by two shots from Ko on a total 18-under.
Lowest Round By An LPGA Player In A PGA Tour Event
At the 2023 Shriners Children’s Open, Lexi Thompson became the seventh woman to play in a PGA Tour event. She followed a first round 73 with a two-under-par 69, however Michelle Wie West holds the record for the lowest round at a PGA Tour event.
In 2004, aged 14, Wie West shot 68 in the second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii and missed the cut by one stroke. The last woman to make a 36-hole cut on the PGA Tour was American Babe Didrikson Zaharias in 1945.
Lowest Round In 2023 LPGA Season
At the ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican, America’s Amy Yang posted a bogey-free third round 61 that included seven birdies and an eagle. Yang’s rounds of 69, 65, 61 and 70, were still not enough to claim the title, which was won by Lilia Vu, who almost equalled Amy Yang’s third round record with a 62.
Alison Root has over 25 years experience working in media and events, predominantly dedicated to golf, in particular the women’s game. Until 2020, for over a decade Alison edited Women & Golf magazine and website, and in addition to writing, overseeing all content and developing industry relationships, she was the go-to voice for TV and radio to comment on breaking women’s golf stories. Alison is also the Editorial Director of Glorious, the new digital platform devoted to elevating women’s sport and that includes golf! She is a 14-handicap golfer (should be better) and despite having had the fantastic opportunity to play some of the best golf courses around the world, Kingsbarns in Scotland is her favourite.
