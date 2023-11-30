What Is The Lowest Round In LPGA History?

Professional golfers aspire to shoot a score below 60, to reach that magic number 59 is a significant milestone. It doesn’t happen very often, many have come close, but there are only 13 members of this exclusive club - 11 on the PGA Tour, 1 on the DP World Tour and 1 on the LPGA Tour.

That female player is Annika Sorenstam, who shot 59, 13-under-par in the second round at the 2001 Standard Register Ping tournament in Phoenix, Arizona. This helped her post a four-round score of -27 to win by two strokes from South Korea’s Se Ri Pak.

At the time, Sorenstam’s 59 was two shots better than the previous record of 61, which she shared with Australia’s Karrie Webb and Se Ri Pak.

Annika Sorenstam shot 59 in 2001 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lowest Round In Major LPGA History

At the 2021 ANA Inspiration, Lydia Ko put together the lowest final round in LPGA Major championship history, posting a 10-under 62. Ko began the final round 8 shots behind Thailand’s Patty Tavatanakit, but by the 11th hole she was within two shots of the lead. Ko opened her round with a birdie and an eagle, she then fired 4 more birdies for a 7-under front nine. Although she propelled herself into contention, it was Tavatanakit who lifted the trophy, winning by two shots from Ko on a total 18-under.

Lydia Ko posted a 10-under 62 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lowest Round By An LPGA Player In A PGA Tour Event

At the 2023 Shriners Children’s Open, Lexi Thompson became the seventh woman to play in a PGA Tour event. She followed a first round 73 with a two-under-par 69, however Michelle Wie West holds the record for the lowest round at a PGA Tour event.

In 2004, aged 14, Wie West shot 68 in the second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii and missed the cut by one stroke. The last woman to make a 36-hole cut on the PGA Tour was American Babe Didrikson Zaharias in 1945.

Michelle Wie West holds the record for the lowest round on the PGA Tour (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lowest Round In 2023 LPGA Season

At the ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican, America’s Amy Yang posted a bogey-free third round 61 that included seven birdies and an eagle. Yang’s rounds of 69, 65, 61 and 70, were still not enough to claim the title, which was won by Lilia Vu, who almost equalled Amy Yang’s third round record with a 62.