Imagine golf with its own 'drivers’ championships' – an F1-style, season-long competition contested by the game’s biggest manufacturers.

Maybe we’re opening a can of worms. What we do know is that if there was a league for most wins by a driver, two models are currently some distance ahead of the rest.

At the time of writing – after Kevin Yu's win at the Sanderson Farm's Championship – it’s the TaylorMade Qi10 driver out in the lead with eight victories, *six of which were recorded by World No.1 Scottie Scheffler.

It could be argued that Titliest should be joint-top. The Titleist TSR3 has produced six victories, and its predecessor, the TSi3, another two. The Titleist TSR2, meanwhile, also has two victories to its name, and the Titleist GT3, which replaced the TSR3 in August, already has one.

If we were to add them all up and simply group them under ‘Titleist models’ that would make 11. Where do you draw the line, though? What about Aaron Rai’s TaylorMade M6 that helped him to win the Wyndham Championship and Chris Gotterup’s TaylorMade SIM2 that he played en route to winning the Myrtle Beach Classic?

Let’s stick to the original question: which driver has the most PGA Tour wins this season? If you’re talking about one specific model and you ignore the equivalent model from a previous generation, as well any replacement model, the answer is the TaylorMade Qi10. This does not include the Tour Championship (Collin Morikawa actually posted a lower 72-hole total in the season-finale).

Swipe to scroll horizontally Driver wins on the PGA Tour 2024 Tournament Winner Driver The Sentry Chris Kirk Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond Sony Open Grayson Murray Mizuno ST-X 230 The American Express Nick Dunlap TaylorMade Qi10 LS Farmers Insurance Open Matthieu Pavon Ping G430 Max AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Wyndham Clark Titleist TSR3 WM Phoenix Open Nick Taylor Titleist TSi3 The Genesis Invitational Hideki Matsuyama Srixon ZX5 LS Mk II Mexico Open Jake Knapp Ping G425 LST Cognizant Classic Austin Eckroat Ping G430 LST Arnold Palmer Invitational Scottie Scheffler TaylorMade Qi10 Puerto Rico Open Brice Garnett Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond The Players Championship Scottie Scheffler TaylorMade Qi10 Valspar Championship Peter Malnati Titleist TSR3 Texas Children's Houston Open Stephan Jaeger Ping G430 LST Valero Texas Open Akshay Bhatia Callaway Rogue ST Max LS The Masters Scottie Scheffler TaylorMade Qi10 RBC Heritage Scottie Scheffler TaylorMade Qi10 Corales Puntacana Championship Billy Horschel Titleist TSR3 Zurich Classic of New Orleans Rory McIlroy & Shane Lowry TaylorMade Qi10 & Srixon ZX5 Mk II The CJ Cup Byron Nelson Taylor Pendrith Ping G430 LST Wells Fargo Championship Rory McIlroy TaylorMade Qi10 Myrtle Beach Classic Chris Gotterup TaylorMade SIM2 PGA Championship Xander Schauffele Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond Charles Schwab Challenge Davis Riley Titleist TSR3 RBC Canadian Open Robert MacIntyre Titleist TSR2 The Memorial Scottie Scheffler TaylorMade Qi10 US Open Bryson DeChambeau Krank Formula Fire Pro Travelers Championship Scottie Scheffler TaylorMade Qi10 Rocket Mortgage Classic Cam Davis Titleist TSR3 John Deere Classic Davis Thompson Titleist TSR3 ISCO Championship Harry Hall Callaway Rogue ST Triple Diamond LS Genesis Scottish Open Robert MacIntyre Titleist TSR2 The Open Xander Schauffele Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond Barracuda Championship Nick Dunlap TaylorMade Qi10 LS 3M Open Jhonattan Vegas Titleist TSi3 Wyndham Championship Aaron Rai TaylorMade M6 FedEx St. Jude Championship Hideki Matsuyama Srixon ZX5 LS Mk II BMW Championship Keegan Bradley Ping G430 LST Procore Championship Patton Kizzire Titleist GT3 Sanderson Farms Championship Kevin Yu Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond Max