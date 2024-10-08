Which Driver Has The Most PGA Tour Wins This Season?
Over the course of 2024, one model leads the way in the 'drivers championship'
Imagine golf with its own 'drivers’ championships' – an F1-style, season-long competition contested by the game’s biggest manufacturers.
Maybe we’re opening a can of worms. What we do know is that if there was a league for most wins by a driver, two models are currently some distance ahead of the rest.
At the time of writing – after Kevin Yu's win at the Sanderson Farm's Championship – it’s the TaylorMade Qi10 driver out in the lead with eight victories, *six of which were recorded by World No.1 Scottie Scheffler.
It could be argued that Titliest should be joint-top. The Titleist TSR3 has produced six victories, and its predecessor, the TSi3, another two. The Titleist TSR2, meanwhile, also has two victories to its name, and the Titleist GT3, which replaced the TSR3 in August, already has one.
If we were to add them all up and simply group them under ‘Titleist models’ that would make 11. Where do you draw the line, though? What about Aaron Rai’s TaylorMade M6 that helped him to win the Wyndham Championship and Chris Gotterup’s TaylorMade SIM2 that he played en route to winning the Myrtle Beach Classic?
Let’s stick to the original question: which driver has the most PGA Tour wins this season? If you’re talking about one specific model and you ignore the equivalent model from a previous generation, as well any replacement model, the answer is the TaylorMade Qi10. This does not include the Tour Championship (Collin Morikawa actually posted a lower 72-hole total in the season-finale).
|Tournament
|Winner
|Driver
|The Sentry
|Chris Kirk
|Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond
|Sony Open
|Grayson Murray
|Mizuno ST-X 230
|The American Express
|Nick Dunlap
|TaylorMade Qi10 LS
|Farmers Insurance Open
|Matthieu Pavon
|Ping G430 Max
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|Wyndham Clark
|Titleist TSR3
|WM Phoenix Open
|Nick Taylor
|Titleist TSi3
|The Genesis Invitational
|Hideki Matsuyama
|Srixon ZX5 LS Mk II
|Mexico Open
|Jake Knapp
|Ping G425 LST
|Cognizant Classic
|Austin Eckroat
|Ping G430 LST
|Arnold Palmer Invitational
|Scottie Scheffler
|TaylorMade Qi10
|Puerto Rico Open
|Brice Garnett
|Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond
|The Players Championship
|Scottie Scheffler
|TaylorMade Qi10
|Valspar Championship
|Peter Malnati
|Titleist TSR3
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|Stephan Jaeger
|Ping G430 LST
|Valero Texas Open
|Akshay Bhatia
|Callaway Rogue ST Max LS
|The Masters
|Scottie Scheffler
|TaylorMade Qi10
|RBC Heritage
|Scottie Scheffler
|TaylorMade Qi10
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|Billy Horschel
|Titleist TSR3
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|Rory McIlroy & Shane Lowry
|TaylorMade Qi10 & Srixon ZX5 Mk II
|The CJ Cup Byron Nelson
|Taylor Pendrith
|Ping G430 LST
|Wells Fargo Championship
|Rory McIlroy
|TaylorMade Qi10
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|Chris Gotterup
|TaylorMade SIM2
|PGA Championship
|Xander Schauffele
|Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|Davis Riley
|Titleist TSR3
|RBC Canadian Open
|Robert MacIntyre
|Titleist TSR2
|The Memorial
|Scottie Scheffler
|TaylorMade Qi10
|US Open
|Bryson DeChambeau
|Krank Formula Fire Pro
|Travelers Championship
|Scottie Scheffler
|TaylorMade Qi10
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|Cam Davis
|Titleist TSR3
|John Deere Classic
|Davis Thompson
|Titleist TSR3
|ISCO Championship
|Harry Hall
|Callaway Rogue ST Triple Diamond LS
|Genesis Scottish Open
|Robert MacIntyre
|Titleist TSR2
|The Open
|Xander Schauffele
|Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond
|Barracuda Championship
|Nick Dunlap
|TaylorMade Qi10 LS
|3M Open
|Jhonattan Vegas
|Titleist TSi3
|Wyndham Championship
|Aaron Rai
|TaylorMade M6
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|Hideki Matsuyama
|Srixon ZX5 LS Mk II
|BMW Championship
|Keegan Bradley
|Ping G430 LST
|Procore Championship
|Patton Kizzire
|Titleist GT3
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|Kevin Yu
|Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond Max
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Michael has been with Golf Monthly since 2008. As a multimedia journalist, he has also worked for The Football Association, where he created content to support the men's European Championships, The FA Cup, London 2012, and FA Women's Super League. As content editor at Foremost Golf, Michael worked closely with golf's biggest equipment manufacturers, and has developed an in-depth knowledge of this side of the industry. He's now a regular contributor, covering instruction, equipment and feature content. Michael has interviewed many of the game's biggest stars, including six world number ones, and has attended and reported on many Major Championships and Ryder Cups. He's a member of Formby Golf Club.
-
-
Get 31% Off This Cleveland Golf ZipCore Wedge on Amazon Big Deal Day
2024's Amazon Big Deal Day is here and its delivered a solid deal on this Cleveland CBX ZipCore Wedge
By Sonny Evans Published
-
We've Tested These Portable Launch Monitors And They Are Now More Than $100 Off This Amazon Prime Big Deal Days
We are big fans of portable launch monitors as they can take your game to the next level and not break the bank, especially as two of our favorites are discounted from Amazon right now
By Conor Keenan Published
-
What Fairway Woods Do The Top 10 Golfers In The World Use?
Sam De’Ath takes a look into the bags of the best fairway wood players in the world and the makes and models they use to attack greens from long range
By Sam De'Ath Published
-
How Many Wedges Should I Carry In My Golf Bag?
You want your line-up of scoring clubs to give you the best opportunity to shoot low scores
By Matt Cradock Published
-
What Is The Most Played Driver At The 2024 Presidents Cup?
Take a look at what drivers are in play this week as the International team lock horns with the USA on a demanding golf course
By Sam De'Ath Published
-
The 6 Most Popular Driver Models Used On The PGA Tour
Most golf fans could list the top players in the world for ball striking off the tee, but what drivers do they use and which are most popular on the PGA Tour?
By Barry Plummer Published
-
What Is The Most Played Driver At The Solheim Cup 2024?
24 of the world's best female golfers are squaring off against each other this weekend in Virginia, but what drivers are on display?
By Joe Ferguson Published
-
What Do The Top 10 Iron Players On The PGA Tour Use?
Sam De’Ath analyses the irons used by the most dominant ball strikers on the PGA Tour during the 2024 season
By Sam De'Ath Published
-
Do These 5 Things To Get The Most Out Of A Golf Club Fitting
A golf club fitting can be a daunting prospect but, if you do these five things, then you'll be sure to reap the benefits with your new clubs
By Matt Cradock Published
-
I’m A 3 Handicap Golfer And Here Are 7 Things I’ve Added To My Bag In 2024
Joel Tadman made some wholesale changes to the gear in his bag this year which have had a positive impact on his play. Here's what you can learn...
By Joel Tadman Published