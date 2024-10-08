Which Driver Has The Most PGA Tour Wins This Season?

Imagine golf with its own 'drivers’ championships' – an F1-style, season-long competition contested by the game’s biggest manufacturers.

Maybe we’re opening a can of worms. What we do know is that if there was a league for most wins by a driver, two models are currently some distance ahead of the rest.

At the time of writing – after Kevin Yu's win at the Sanderson Farm's Championship – it’s the TaylorMade Qi10 driver out in the lead with eight victories, *six of which were recorded by World No.1 Scottie Scheffler.

Rory McIlroy with his TaylorMade Qi10 driver

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It could be argued that Titliest should be joint-top. The Titleist TSR3 has produced six victories, and its predecessor, the TSi3, another two. The Titleist TSR2, meanwhile, also has two victories to its name, and the Titleist GT3, which replaced the TSR3 in August, already has one.

If we were to add them all up and simply group them under ‘Titleist models’ that would make 11. Where do you draw the line, though? What about Aaron Rai’s TaylorMade M6 that helped him to win the Wyndham Championship and Chris Gotterup’s TaylorMade SIM2 that he played en route to winning the Myrtle Beach Classic?

Let’s stick to the original question: which driver has the most PGA Tour wins this season? If you’re talking about one specific model and you ignore the equivalent model from a previous generation, as well any replacement model, the answer is the TaylorMade Qi10. This does not include the Tour Championship (Collin Morikawa actually posted a lower 72-hole total in the season-finale).

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Driver wins on the PGA Tour 2024
TournamentWinnerDriver
The SentryChris KirkCallaway Paradym Triple Diamond
Sony OpenGrayson MurrayMizuno ST-X 230
The American ExpressNick Dunlap TaylorMade Qi10 LS
Farmers Insurance OpenMatthieu PavonPing G430 Max
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmWyndham ClarkTitleist TSR3
WM Phoenix OpenNick TaylorTitleist TSi3
The Genesis InvitationalHideki MatsuyamaSrixon ZX5 LS Mk II
Mexico OpenJake KnappPing G425 LST
Cognizant ClassicAustin EckroatPing G430 LST
Arnold Palmer InvitationalScottie SchefflerTaylorMade Qi10
Puerto Rico OpenBrice GarnettCallaway Paradym Triple Diamond
The Players ChampionshipScottie SchefflerTaylorMade Qi10
Valspar ChampionshipPeter MalnatiTitleist TSR3
Texas Children's Houston OpenStephan JaegerPing G430 LST
Valero Texas OpenAkshay BhatiaCallaway Rogue ST Max LS
The MastersScottie SchefflerTaylorMade Qi10
RBC HeritageScottie SchefflerTaylorMade Qi10
Corales Puntacana Championship Billy HorschelTitleist TSR3
Zurich Classic of New OrleansRory McIlroy & Shane LowryTaylorMade Qi10 & Srixon ZX5 Mk II
The CJ Cup Byron NelsonTaylor PendrithPing G430 LST
Wells Fargo ChampionshipRory McIlroyTaylorMade Qi10
Myrtle Beach ClassicChris GotterupTaylorMade SIM2
PGA ChampionshipXander SchauffeleCallaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond
Charles Schwab ChallengeDavis RileyTitleist TSR3
RBC Canadian OpenRobert MacIntyreTitleist TSR2
The MemorialScottie SchefflerTaylorMade Qi10
US OpenBryson DeChambeauKrank Formula Fire Pro
Travelers ChampionshipScottie SchefflerTaylorMade Qi10
Rocket Mortgage Classic Cam DavisTitleist TSR3
John Deere Classic Davis ThompsonTitleist TSR3
ISCO ChampionshipHarry HallCallaway Rogue ST Triple Diamond LS
Genesis Scottish OpenRobert MacIntyreTitleist TSR2
The OpenXander SchauffeleCallaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond
Barracuda ChampionshipNick DunlapTaylorMade Qi10 LS
3M OpenJhonattan VegasTitleist TSi3
Wyndham ChampionshipAaron RaiTaylorMade M6
FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipHideki MatsuyamaSrixon ZX5 LS Mk II
BMW ChampionshipKeegan BradleyPing G430 LST
Procore ChampionshipPatton KizzireTitleist GT3
Sanderson Farms ChampionshipKevin YuCallaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond Max
