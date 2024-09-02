Collin Morikawa Happy To Finish Top Of ‘Fake’ Tour Championship Leaderboard After FedEx Cup Runner-Up
The two-time Major winner is taking comfort from being the top performer at the East Lake event, even if it didn’t give him the FedEx Cup title
Not for the first time in the PGA Tour season, Collin Morikawa came second to Scottie Scheffler in the final round of a tournament, this time as the World No.1 eased to victory at the Tour Championship to claim his maiden FedEx Cup title.
Despite that, Morikawa, who was also runner-up to Scheffler at the Memorial Tournament, can take some consolation from the fact he finished top of the Official World Golf Ranking leaderboard for the event following his efforts at East Lake.
That’s because of the scoring system in place at the Tour Championship, where Scheffler began with a two-shot lead, and Morikawa began six off the pace.
In the end, Morikawa finished four shots adrift of Scheffler in his bid for the FedEx Cup title, but he actually outperformed him by two over the four rounds, with Sahith Theegala finishing just one shot worse off than Morikawa.
Following the event, the two-time Major winner admitted that he was taking the silver lining of knowing that, without starting strokes, he would have won the tournament.
He said: “Yeah, it's nice. I knew that was kind of the goal for the week, right, to come out on top on this kind of fake leaderboard and see how things played out. Ultimately Scottie was second or third on that leaderboard, so it didn't really help my case.”
Still, Morikawa could see the funny side, later joking in an Instagram post: "Signed up for the gross division, forgot to sign up for the net."
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
A post shared by Collin Morikawa (@collin_morikawa)
A photo posted by on
On a more serious note, the FedEx Cup Playoffs format has had some criticizm from pros, including Scheffler, who, before the FedEx St. Jude Championship, described it as “silly” and added: “You can't call it a season-long race and have it come down to one tournament.”
A benefit of the scoring system for the Tour Championship is that it offered everyone a chance of glory, even the player beginning in 30th only 10 shots off the leader at the start.
Regardless, Morikawa admitted that making up the six-shot deficit he faced at the start was a tall order, but he was ultimately just happy to perform well throughout the tournament. He continued: “I knew six shots was a lot to catch up, but I know I've made it up before. It was just nice to put together four good rounds throughout a week.”
Morikawa’s performance, which earned him $12.5m, completed an encouraging season that took him firmly back inside the world’s top five after slipping to 20th heading into last year’s Tour Championship.
Despite that improvement, he has tended to come up short in the final round of tournaments, including finishing T3 at The Masters and T4 at the PGA Championship, after beginning the Sunday of each Major firmly in contention for victory. That’s something he admitted he needs to improve in the future.
“I've got to start playing better, better final rounds. That's what it comes down to,” he explained. “It's not like I had to do anything special in a handful of those rounds. It's not like - I didn't have to shoot 63s to win.
“I was in these final groups, I don't know how many final groups I was in this year, but enough to where I can think of a few easily off the top of my head, and when you can do that, you hope to think of the wins.”
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
This Is Pure Short Game Sorcery... Expert Tips To Get Up-And-Down From 80-Yards
The 80-yard pitch shot is a tricky skill to master, but with these tips you can transform your short game and add another weapon to your wedge-play arsenal...
By Gary Munro Published
-
'At The Very Least, The FedEx Cup Playoffs Need A Re-Think'
Is it time for the FedEx Cup finale to look at alternative formats, or does the staggered start work? We discuss...
By Elliott Heath Published
-
'At The Very Least, The FedEx Cup Playoffs Need A Re-Think'
Is it time for the FedEx Cup finale to look at alternative formats, or does the staggered start work? We discuss...
By Elliott Heath Published
-
YouTube Star Peter Finch Explains The Two Key Differences Between Him And A PGA Tour Pro
English YouTube sensation Peter Finch is an excellent golfer, but even he knows the gap up to a PGA Tour pro can be a significant one
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
'I Hit A Bit Of A Wall' - Rory McIlroy Says He Plans To Reduce Schedule In 2025
The 35-year-old has admitted that his packed schedule in 2024 has taken a toll and that he won't be making quite as many starts next year
By Mike Hall Published
-
Ludvig Aberg Set For Surgery On Problem That Has 'Bothered Him Since Spring'
The Swede could return to play "on a limited schedule" in 2024 after opting to have arthroscopic surgery on a torn meniscus
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
How Much Each Player Won At The Tour Championship
Scottie Scheffler eased to victory at the Tour Championship to earn $25m, but there were some handsome payouts for the others in the field for the FedEx Cup Playoffs finale
By Mike Hall Published
-
Watch: World No.1 Scottie Scheffler Hits Shank At Tour Championship
Scheffler had his march towards the title checked by an uncharacteristic error from a bunker in the final round of the East Lake tournament
By Mike Hall Published
-
Scottie Scheffler Wins Tour Championship And Scoops $25 Million First Prize
The World No.1 carded a four-under-par final round to secure the Tour Championship trophy, with Scheffler capping off his season in style
By James Nursey Last updated
-
Sahith Theegala Explains Why He Called Penalty On Himself During Crucial Tour Championship Passage
The American showed remarkable honesty after he incurred a two-shot penalty for the incident in a bunker on the third hole at East Lake
By Mike Hall Published