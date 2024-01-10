Where Can I Buy The Ping G430 Max 10K Driver… And How Much Does It Cost?

When it comes to the most forgiving drivers on the market, Ping is always a brand firmly in the conversation and its G430 range in particular are among the best golf drivers that money can buy.

WATCH: See our analysis of the performance of the Ping G430 10k driver

In 2023, we saw the introduction of various models, including the G430 Max, G430 SFT, G430 LST and G430 HL, with another model being teased towards the end of the year. That was the G430 Max 10K which, in the early part of 2024, will be available to purchase on the 25th January.

(Image credit: Future)

WHAT TO EXPECT FROM THE PING G430 MAX 10K DRIVER

Before we go into the full details, it's worth giving a little more information about the original G430 drivers, which we enjoyed. In our testing, the main takeaway was how Ping had changed the acoustics, which were heavily improved over its predecessor, the G425. Ping did this by increasing the curvature of the crown, skirt and sole and, by repositioning the ribs inside the club to adjust the sound at impact.

Ping is claiming that the G430 Max 10k driver is its 'straightest and highest MOI driver to date' by eclipsing the 10,000 g-cm2 combined moment of inertia (MOI) threshold first surpassed by the brand with the G400 Max five years earlier.

This forgiveness comes from fixed back weight, which puts the weight down and towards the back to increase forgiveness and maximise the center of gravity. We see yet more weight towards the rear, with a 28g back weight and 13g carbon crown allowing for a mix of distance and accuracy.

We still see the Carbonfly Wrap which has been prominent in the best Ping drivers, but one big difference is that the Max 10K features the company's biggest head profile to date. Not only does this provide confidence at address, but the heel-to-toe length helps square the club up to the target more easily.

HOW MUCH DOES THE PING G430 MAX 10K DRIVER COST?

When first released to the market, the G430 drivers varied in price from $600/£525 to $630/£575. Given the added technology and forgiveness on offer, the G430 Max 10K comes in at an RRP of $650 or £599, which positions it similarly to the Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Max driver and the TaylorMade Qi10 Max driver, the latter of which also claims to have achieved an MOI over the 10,000 mark.

WHERE CAN I BUY THE G430 MAX 10K DRIVER?

Like previous years, various retailers will be selling the G430 Max 10K, including the likes of Dick's Sporting Goods or Golf Galaxy in the US and Scottsdale Golf or Clubhouse Golf in the UK.

(Image credit: Future)

WHAT IS THE STOCK SHAFT IN THE G430 MAX 10K DRIVER?

When it comes to stock shafts, the G430 Max 10K driver features in multiple options and follows the path of other G430 drivers in the range. In our testing, we used a Mitsubishi Kai'li and Ventus Red, but others are available, such as the Ping Alta CB Black or Alta Quick.

FAQs

WHEN WILL THE PING G430 MAX 10K DRIVER BE RELEASED? The Ping G430 Max 10K driver will go on sale 25th January 2024.