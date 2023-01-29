What Is Mito Pereira's Net Worth?

After turning professional in 2015, Mito Pereira (opens in new tab) has enjoyed multiple successes, with the majority of his victories coming on the Korn Ferry Tour and the PGA Tour Latinoamérica series.

Despite not securing a victory on the PGA Tour, the Chilean has produced a number of fine results, with arguably his most infamous moment coming at the 2022 US PGA Championship, where he missed out on a chance of a playoff spot after double bogeying the 72nd hole. Despite this, Pereira (opens in new tab) has still racked up some considerable prize money and, in this piece, we take you through his net worth.

Pereira after winning the REX Hospital Open (Image credit: Getty Images)

We begin with prize money, in which Pereira has secured around $4.5 - $5 million on the PGA Tour. Despite finishing 180th in the FedEx Cup standings during 2020-21, the Chilean produced his best year to date the following season.

Thanks to three top 10 finishes, he picked up $2.8 million through 2021-22. His biggest paycheck? Well, that came at the US PGA Championship where he secured $870,000 for finishing third. Playing the 18th in the final round, the Chilean actually led the field but, after finding the water with his tee shot, he ended up missing out on a playoff spot by one stroke.

Prior to his superb season, Pereira (opens in new tab) had made $370,000 on the PGA Tour circuit, with his earnings for 2022-23 already sitting around the half a million mark. Because of his age, we expect this number to only increase over the following years.

Regarding sponsorship, we know that Pereira (opens in new tab) has been with Ping and Under Armour for a considerable amount of time, with the Chilean using a full bag of Ping clubs, as well as a Titleist Pro V1 golf ball and Ping staff bag. The Under Armour apparel is also worn by the likes of three-time Major winner, Jordan Spieth (opens in new tab).

Along with Ping and Under Armour, we believe he is still sponsored by the Generational Group, although, at the 2022 CJ Cup, their logo was not displayed or visible on his polo shirt.

In 2021, it had been revealed that Pereira (opens in new tab) had announced a global endorsement agreement deal with the company. Speaking about the sponsorship, the Chilean stated: “I am excited to be associated with Generational, one of the leading M&A advisory firms in North America."

Commenting on the announcement, the group posted "the addition of Pereira as the newest member of the Generational Group team links the impressive rookie with the legendary Jack Nicklaus, who in March of 2021 formed a unique corporate alliance with Generational Group."