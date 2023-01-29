What Is Joel Dahmen's Net Worth?

Joel Dahmen (opens in new tab) secured his first PGA Tour victory in 2021 and has been one of the most consistent performers throughout the past five years. Consistently finishing inside the top 125 of the FedEx Cup, he has amassed plenty of fans and also a considerable net worth in that time.

A regular name on the PGA Tour circuit, the American has enjoyed a number of fantastic results and, in this piece, we take a look at just how much Dahmen (opens in new tab) is worth.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We start by looking at his tournament earnings, which sit around the $11 million mark. Since the 2017-18 season, he has averaged over $1 million a season, with the American's best year coming in 2019-20, where he picked up $2.1 million, including five top 10s.

We believe that his biggest pay check to date came in his Corales Puntacana Championship victory (opens in new tab), with Dahmen picking up a total of $666,000. He has also claimed top 10s in the US Open and PGA Championship, with the top 10 at the US Open netting him over $400,000.

Because of his earnings of nearly $11 million, he currently sits inside the top 200 on the PGA Tour career money list and, because he still has plenty of time left in his career, that number will likely rise.

A post shared by Joel Dahmen (@joeldahmen) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Away from his on-course earnings, Dahmen (opens in new tab) has plenty of sponsors, with the American currently endorsed by PXG, Travis Mathew, MGM Resorts International, MD Anderson, Titleist, Crypto Country Club, True Linkswear and Mutual of Omaha.

Although its unclear how much the deals are worth, Mutual of Omaha does sponsor a number of PGA and LPGA Tour players, with PXG, Travis Mathew and Titleist used by multiple professionals.