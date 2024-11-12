We’ve Tested Over 30 Women’s Winter Golf Apparel Items And These Are Our 12 Favorites

We don’t want you to hang your clubs up for the winter. As long as you’re kitted out properly in the best women’s golf clothes that will keep you comfortable, warm and dry, then you’ll be all set for an enjoyable round.

At Golf Monthly, we’re committed to a rigorous product testing process across equipment, apparel and shoes. Recommendations from our female contributors are made with confidence because we understand what women are looking for in terms of design, colors, fit and most importantly, comfort and performance.

Watch Alison Root talk through some of her favorite winter clothing

Recently, a team of 20 staff members and freelance experts gathered at Denham Golf Club to assess the newest autumn/winter 2024 golf clothing. From jackets, mid-layers, the best ladies golf pants and more, these garments were put to the test, with even more reviewed since.

Here are 10 of our favorite items that we believe tick all the right boxes for winter golf, many of which are extremely versatile for wear on and off the golf course. If you want to stay completely dry, check out our best women’s golf rain gear guide.

Abacus Hoylake Thermo Midlayer

(Image credit: Howard Boyland)

Taking the Hoylake Thermo Midlayer out of the box, we instantly thought it screamed premium, as the quilted navy fabric not only provides an excellent design element, but the fabric also has an extra layer of warmth. Providing plenty of stretch and freedom of movement in the swing, the subtle touches, like the addition of Abacus logos and sewn-on tab in the bottom left, give this garment a really strong aesthetic.

(Image credit: Howard Boylan)

FootJoy’s ThermoSeries needs little introduction, and while there are other products to choose from to keep you warm, such as the ThermoSeries jacket that features in our best women’s golf clothes, it’s the vest that makes this list. With a soft, padded body, it zips up securely with added poppers for a snug fit. Our tester was really impressed by the shape, as there was no bagging, ensuring a clear arm hang for putting.

TravisMathew Cloud Fleece

(Image credit: Future)

This mid-layer made it onto our list, not only because it offers great warmth and comfort, but it’s perfect to wear on the golf course or simply relaxing at home. The fabric is soft inside and out, and we like the relaxed, slightly boxy fit and how it’s slightly longer at the back for added coverage. The long sleeves and deep cuffs make it easy to adjust the length, it’s a go-to modern layer for chilly weather.

Puma Women’s Golf Lightweight 1/4 Zip Long Sleeve Top

(Image credit: Howard Boylan)

From the best women’s golf clothes on the market, there are many long-sleeve tops to choose from, but this bold intense red-salmon, single-stripe design with a retro flair is one of our favorites. There are other colorways to choose from, and aside from the design, the stretch fabric allows for unrestricted movement and our tester appreciated the length of the sleeves, requiring no adjustments while gripping the club.

Ping Bryony Ladies Reversible Vest

(Image credit: Future)

Vests continue to feature as some of the best women’s golf clothes and we like the Bryony from Ping as it offers great value as a reversible piece, with a patterned side and a plain color on the other, allowing you to mix and match styles. We found it to be comfortable and roomy enough to layer over one or two tops. This vest also pairs well with a Ping long-sleeve shirt in a matching color.

adidas Women's Ultimate365 COLD.RDY Golf Pants

(Image credit: Howard Boylan)

For winter golf, these are one of the best ladies golf pants. As the name suggests, the modern technology of the fleece-lined fabric keeps you warm. They are a slim fit, but with enough stretch for comfort. Pull on styles are popular, but we like the zip fly and deep waistband, as well as side slits at the hem for a flattering shape. They’re also water-repellent, making them a practical choice for winter golf.

Golftini Butterfly Crewneck Sweater

(Image credit: Kevin Murray)

We love this limited edition sweater that was created to raise awareness for Breast Cancer Awareness month. The hot pink butterfly above the left breast pops beautifully against navy, while side splits at the hem and a light pink Martini glass logo add modern touches. With its timeless style, this sweater doesn’t just look like golf wear - we believe women will love pairing it with jeans for a versatile, everyday look.

Pure Golf Maple Long Sleeve Zip Top

(Image credit: Howard Boylan)

Like Puma’s long-sleeve top, this one from Pure Golf is equally attractive, but with a pattern rather than solid colors. The autumn embers pattern showcases this year’s seasonal muted tones, but there are three other color options to choose from that complement other items in Pure Golf’s collection. We like the stretch fabric, as it provides comfort, as well as the sporty neckline, and under a gilet the patterned sleeves add standout style.

Original Penguin Women’s Insulated Full Zip Golf Jacket

(Image credit: Future)

We realise white is not the most practical color (also available in navy), but we cannot help but like this option that combines sharp style with cosy insulated quilting, whilst keeping you warm. Our tester approves the stretch side panels that create a sleek fit and how well it layers with other outerwear. This jacket stays clean and resilient even after multiple washes, making it a versatile piece for both on and off the course.

Galvin Green Levana Golf Pants

(Image credit: Howard Boylan)

Galvin Green is a brand that is no stranger to the best women’s golf rain gear, and these water-resistant winter pants make our list as they combine fashion and function beautifully. We particularly like the coated fabric and curved front pockets and back patch pockets because these features resemble stylish jeans, so ideal to wear day-to-day. With a soft and stretchy feel, our tester enjoyed a comfortable round in cool, windy weather.

G/FORE Hybrid Quilted Stretch Tech Interlock Jacket

(Image credit: Future)

The fresh sky blue color of this fitted jacket stood out for us as being both very stylish and functional. The quilted nylon taffeta front keeps out the chill and looks flattering, while the soft, stretchy fabric allows for unrestricted movement when swinging. Subtle lighter blue stripes on each sleeve add to its luxurious feel, so overall this is a chic layer that’s perfect for on and off the course.

Callaway Thermal Ladies Golf Pants

(Image credit: Howard Boyland)

If you prefer leggings but need something warmer for winter, the Callaway thermal golf trousers are a great solution. With a super stretch fit, we found that they contour to any leg shape, providing freedom of movement, while the thick, soft material adds warmth and protection against the cold. The trousers feature multiple pockets, a silver button adds a feminine touch, and they're available in a variety of leg lengths to suit different preferences.