This Two-Time Major Champion Holds The Record For The Lowest Score On FOUR Different Holes At Augusta National... I Bet You Can't Guess Who It Is!

As The Masters gets into full swing for another year, and I settle in to watch the coverage, I find myself in a state of constant awe over the quality produced by the world's best golfers.

Augusta National is undeniably beautiful, with its picturesque landscape providing the perfect backdrop for the first Major of the season, but let's not be naive... it's a very tough golf course that they make look less so.

Despite the peril that lurks around every corner, many players have fought back and held some quite impressive records in doing so. As the data geek that I am, I love to go back through the archives and find the best Masters stats... and this one is an absolute belter!

A certain two-time Major champion currently holds the joint-lowest score record on FOUR different holes (in The Masters) at Augusta National, and also has a runner-up finish on his resume. Want some more clues?

The four holes include a 2 on the 3rd hole, a 2 on the 5th hole, a 2 on the 9th hole and a hole-in-one on the famous 12th hole. He also has the best tournament score record (score on that hole for all four rounds added together in one single edition of The Masters) on the 1st, 5th and 11th hole.

I am practically giving you the answer now, right?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The accolade-laden mystery man is of course... Curtis Strange. After going down the 'Strange' rabbit hole, I am astounded by how good his record here was. The two-time US Open Champion was runner-up in 1985 (more on that later) and had four top-10 finishes between 1982 and 1995.

He finished in the top-21 in 50 percent of his starts at Augusta National (10 out of 20), and is certainly a contender for the best record of any player never to win the Green Jacket.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Strange famously threw away the lead in 1985, when leading by three shots with six holes to play. He made bogeys at both 13 and 15, when attempting to go for the green in two on both of the par-5 holes.

Bernhard Langer capitalised with four birdies in his last seven holes to steal the Green Jacket by two strokes. An opening round of 80, combined with that shaky finish, ultimately cost Strange his best chance to join the exclusive club of Masters winners.