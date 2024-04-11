How Many Hole-In-Ones Have There Been At The Masters? I Guarantee It's Fewer Than You Think...

In its long and illustrious history, The Masters has produced iconic moments that will live long in the memory of golf fans around the world.

Whether you watch The Masters on television, or are one of the fortunate few who get to attend the majestic Augusta National Golf Club, the chance of witnessing a hole-in-one is always an exciting prospect.

The four par-3s at Augusta each demand a different approach, but how many hole-in-ones have there been at The Masters?

How Many Hole-In-Ones Have There Been At The Masters?

There have been 34 hole-in-ones at The Masters, with more than half of those coming at the iconic 16th hole. The generous Sunday pin position at 'Redbud' tends to set-up a great late scoring opportunity, with Stewart Cink being the most recent to take advantage in 2022.

The hole has been the stage for a total of 24 aces, with 17 of those coming in the last 20 years. The most generous year for aces on the 16th was 2016, where Shane Lowry, Louis Oosthuizen and Davis Love III all capitalised for a historic hat-trick.

View of the 16th hole at Augusta National (Image credit: Getty Images)

In a stark and surprising contrast, the 12th hole has been far more frugal. In Masters history there have been only three hole-in-ones at the legendary 'Golden Bell', with the last ace coming more than 35 years ago in 1988.

The last man to do it was Curtis Strange, firing in a 7-iron from 155 yards. Bizarrely, however, the 12th isn't the most economical par-3 at Augusta National.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Scottie Scheffler hitting a tee shot at the 12th hole at Augusta National (Image credit: Getty Images)

The 4th hole has barren in terms of aces since 1992, when Jeff Sluman made the only hole-in-one at 'Flowering Crab Apple' in Masters history. With 87 editions of the tournament having taken place, and the quality of golfer that has graced the tee box over the years, that stat is truly astonishing.

Although, the small (or not so small) matter of it measuring 240 yards could go some way to explaining it!

Keith Mitchell hitting a bunker shot at the 4th hole at Augusta National (Image credit: Getty Images)

The par-3 6th hole, traditionally named 'Juniper', has been the second most fertile for aces with a total of 6. The last player to do so was Corey Conners in 2021, eight years on from the previous made by Jamie Donaldson in 2013.

Will There Be A Hole-In-One At The Masters This Year?

There has been at least one hole-in-one in seven of the last ten years at Augusta National. The bookmakers clearly envisage a hole-in-one being made at The Masters this year, putting up an odds-on price of 2/5.