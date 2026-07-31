This Plan (Made By Pros) WILL Help Mid-Handicappers Play Better Competition Golf... I'm Living Proof!

Most golfers are filled with nerves (and maybe a little bit of dread) when they tee it up in a tournament of some description, whether it be a monthly medal or the annual club championship.

Even if you've been playing really well in the weeks and months beforehand, the common concern is that you won't be able to replicate your best stuff on the day when it really matters.

And there are lots of reasons why many people don't. They're too concerned about what others think. They significantly over-inflate the importance of the situation. They become obsessed over the end result and forget to deal with what's happening right now.

And I should know. I'm guilty of having done all of those things (and often several at the same time) in rounds that mean more to me in the past.

Of course, sometimes, it's just not your day. But I bet if you followed the plan I was given for better competition golf - made by five pros from a Korn Ferry Tour winner to a DP World Tour legend - you would see improved results. I did, and it worked out pretty well for me...

The premise for the aforementioned gameplan surfaced because I was due to play my first-ever adult golf competition - an iGolf Open qualifying event at Minchinhampton's Old Course - and I wanted to know how on earth I should attack it.

I'd been playing really good and consistent golf (by my standards) in 2026 and I didn't want to waste the opportunity.