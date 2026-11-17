When I was at school, we had a highly 'progressive non-competitive ethos when it came to sport. That basically meant there was no sport.

We had no football team, no rugby team, no athletics squad, no swim team… No teams. PE was a strange business in which we would participate in sports but not in a very competitive way.

Basketball with mismatched sides, indoor hockey with lots of running round cones, swimming up and down the pool with no particular objective. As I say, 'progressive' stuff.

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There was certainly no golf. Actually, I lie, there was an annual school golf tournament, played for a trophy that had been donated years before by a local worthy who could see the benefits of young people getting into the game.

I won it once. There wasn’t too much fanfare given the only participants were either kids who were also members of the golf club where it was contested (who I played against every week) or kids who wanted to skive off for a day who had no clue how to swing a club. As such the event was a little reminiscent of the caddies’ tournament in Caddyshack! Quite a laugh as I recall.

I should say, mine was a superb school. I was very lucky. The level of teaching and the results achieved were tremendous. But, as a sporty type, I always felt a little disappointed there weren’t more opportunities in that direction.

Young people who wanted to play sports had to find their own path and join local clubs to do so.It was a missed chance. The best way to get kids into sport of any kind is to expose them to it at school.

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I’d love to have played golf for my school. I’d love to have played golf in PE. I know it is available as an option at many educational establishments, but I think it should be more widespread.

Here are five reasons why golf should be on the school curriculum.

To Grow The Game

Getting youngsters into the game is crucial to the future of golf (Image credit: Getty Images)

Firstly, a selfish one for those of us already ensconced in the grand old game… It’s the best and most obvious way to get young people playing golf. If all school kids were exposed to some type of golf, be it plastic clubs and balls, pitch and putt, simulator or driving range golf, we would see far more become interested and take the sport up properly.

I know a significant amount of work is done by The R&A and the home unions to try to encourage the education system to include golf within PE curriculums as a matter of course. Those within the education system need to be more open minded and consider how golf can be included. The benefits of doing so would be huge… read on…

Behavioural

None of this please! (Image credit: Getty Images)

Golf teaches patience, it demands decorum and integrity. These are surely virtues schools want to instil in their students.

Pupils with a tendency to fly off the handle can learn through golf that it’s not the way to win friends and influence people. Nor will it help them excel in the activity in which they’re participating.

Golf requires honesty and anything else is simply not acceptable. Fellow pupils will be watching and encouraging all to play by the rules and keep it fair.

It’s a sport requiring absolute concentration. You must “find your happy place” – to quote a film about golf that most school kids would enjoy.

For those students that struggle to keep their mind on the right track, golf could be a therapeutic exercise in directional focus.

It’s an all-consuming activity. Those who get into golf at a young age find there isn’t too much time for much else outside of schoolwork. It’s a healthy alternative to playing video games or hanging out on street corners!

Social

It's a highly sociable game (Image credit: Future)

Golf is a sociable activity. If you’re playing a round, you are in the company of one to three others for a long period of time and you will speak to them. Perhaps some kids don’t get that opportunity very often.

It provides a shared interest. Perhaps kids who wouldn’t have chatted with one another otherwise might find common ground through golf.

If you can set up golf comps, golf camps, golf teams – you’re giving kids something to be a part of and to make friends through. That’s got to be a good thing.

Physical

Golf requires physical dexterity but can be played by all (Image credit: Getty Images)

Okay, so golf isn’t cross country running, but it’s still a physical activity that works almost every muscle in the body and keeps the heart pumping. It is absolutely exercise.

It’s also a physical activity that anyone (of school age) can find a way to participate in. It doesn’t require you to be six feet tall. It doesn’t require you to be able to run a 60 second 400m. It requires you to have the dexterity to swing a club and to walk between shots.

Playing golf increases flexibility and strength. Making the correct stance to the ball requires you to engage your core. Walking 18 holes means you’ll be trudging along for some five miles (maybe even carrying a weighty bag.)

Golf is a great way of quietly injecting a little fitness into the lives of some who wouldn’t otherwise get a whole lot of exercise.

Mental

Golf requires problem solving (Image credit: Getty Images/Future)

Golf is mentally challenging. It’s frustrating and, at times, it makes you want to quit. But if you persevere you will reap rewards. You will gain satisfaction from hitting a good shot, posting a good score, simply by improving. It’s a good lesson for life in general. Keep trying and you’ll see the benefits.

Golf is mentally taxing for other reasons. It requires problem solving. How far do I have to go? What club should I use? How will the wind or the slope impact that distance?

And you must make decisions. Is that carry on? Is it the right play? What is the most efficient way to get the ball into the hole from this point?

I’ve never really thought about the game like that but immediately upon writing the above paragraphs, I realised it was true.

Golf is like a problem in a mental aptitude test – “Fergus can hit the ball x yards, and he must navigate a hole that is x yards long. There are hazards at A, B and C and he has the following club options to produce the following distances. How does he reach the green in the optimal fashion?”

That would be more fun to solve than the old – a train is travelling at x miles an hour in this direction, and another is travelling at... boring. Give me another golf question!

Ours is a sport that is multi-faceted and requires discipline and concentration. It asks for physical and mental competence plus for participants to be sociable, gracious and modest. It teaches those who play it a great deal about themselves and others.

Come on schools – Teach more golf!