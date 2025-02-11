'The LPGA’s New Policy Might Seem Brutal, But If There Are No Real Consequences, Players Won’t Adjust'
Suzann Pettersen on launching VOXA and backing the LPGA's slow play policy
Former Major winner and European Solheim Cup Captain Suzann Pettersen describes herself as “someone who likes to stir the pot” and that’s exactly what she has done with VOXA in partnership with a new athlete-first talent agency that breaks with traditional player management.
Talking exclusively to Golf Monthly ahead of VOXA’s launch, she also shared her thoughts on some of the current issues surrounding the women’s game.
Pettersen admits that the two rounds she played in Riyadh last week, coinciding with LIV Golf’s season opener, is likely more golf than she played throughout all of 2024. She now finds herself in the role of a fan rather than a competitor and from this perspective, she fully supports the LPGA’s new crackdown on slow play.
“Now that I watch a lot of golf on TV, something needs to happen. The LPGA’s new policy might seem brutal, but if there are no real consequences, players won’t adjust. I don’t know any player that loves being on the course for five and a half hours, it’s in everyone’s best interest to speed up play.”
Pettersen also believes the storytelling around women’s golf needs to be amplified. “If people really get into it, they’ll fall in love with it even more. The moment is now, you’ve seen it in other sports like tennis, basketball and football, but it has to be a collective effort. Every voice counts and VOXA is super happy to be part of the storytelling impact.
“You can’t have just one individual running away with it, because that won’t create lasting impact. Golf is a very traditional sport, but we’ve seen change on the men’s side, good and bad, and sometimes shaking things up is a good thing. That’s where I love to come in and add a little flavour and spice.”
VOXA has already signed five LPGA players including Ruoning Yin, Carlota Ciganda, Gaby Lopez, Shannon Tan, and Ashley Lau, but what sets it apart from traditional management agencies is its commitment to building a very close-knit family.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
“With a global presence, we’ll support each player’s unique needs, but at the same time, we’re creating a team environment where they feel part of something bigger,” Pettersen explains. “It also has to be a fun journey. You want to be able to look back and think, ‘I really enjoyed this.’”
Collaboration is at the heart of this philosophy, and it’s something she’s passionate about instilling in her players. “When you turn pro, you almost become your own CEO, you’re running your own business, hiring the right people at the right time. I’ve always believed you need to build your game on solid rocks, but if I’m giving 100%, I expect my team to bring the same effort.”
That spirit of collaboration also extends to competition. Pettersen is a firm believer that your fiercest rivals don’t have to be your enemies. “I used to love practicing with Yani Tseng and Lorena Ochoa. We’d exchange advice, ask each other, ‘How do you hit this shot?’ or ‘How do you approach this?’ At the end of the day, that kind of shared knowledge makes everyone better. I want these players to see themselves as teammates who help each other.”
Being part of the VOXA stable isn’t just about the present, it’s also about preparing for the future. “Having gone through it myself, when you’re playing, you don’t necessarily think about what’s ahead,” Pettersen explains. “Golf feels like a bubble, you’re living the dream, but there’s also life beyond it. We want to help these players start thinking about what comes next.”
But Pettersen is clear-eyed about what comes next. “This is a serious business, not a playground, we have to deliver. We’ve set the standard, and there’s a lot of work ahead. But we’re in this together as a team, and I have no doubt we can make a difference.”
Alison Root has over 25 years experience working in media and events, predominantly dedicated to golf, in particular the women’s game. Until 2020, for over a decade Alison edited Women & Golf magazine and website, and is now the full-time Women's Editor for Golf Monthly. Alison is a respected and leading voice in the women's game, overseeing content that communicates to active golfers from grassroots through to the professional scene, and developing collaborative relationships to widen Golf Monthly's female audience across all platforms to elevate women's golf to a new level. She is a 16-handicap golfer (should be better) and despite having had the fantastic opportunity to play some of the best golf courses around the world, Kingsbarns in Scotland is her favourite.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
Phil Mickelson Makes LIV Golf League Return After Injury
Mickelson had missed the season opener in Riyadh due to a shoulder injury, but was spotted on the course in Adelaide as he makes his return to LIV Golf
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Is Fighting Increasing On Golf Courses... Or Is Social Media Skewing The Reality?
We look at whether there has been a rise in on-course altercations between golfers, or whether it is a trick of social media and viral videos...
By Mark Townsend Published
-
'If Golf Truly Wants To Be Inclusive, We Don’t Just Need Diverse Faces In Ads, We Need Boots On The Ground Actively Educating Families On Where And How They Can Start Playing'
Coach Shayain has experienced first-hand the barriers that minority golfers face, but the sport is ready for a shift and she's helping to lead the way
By Carly Cummins Published
-
7 Things That Irritate Women Golfers... And It's Not Men!
Golf can be a frustrating game, but beyond the challenges of hitting a ball, there are plenty of other things that get under golfers’ skin
By Katie Dawkins Published
-
'I’m Still Practicing, Maybe Not Spending As Many Long Days On The Course, But Every Time I Tee It Up, I Still Want That Feeling Of Competing To Win' – Why Lexi Thompson Isn’t Walking Away From Golf Just Yet
We caught up with fan favourite Lexi Thompson to discuss golf, love, and life beyond the LPGA
By Alison Root Published
-
Who Are The New Brand Ambassadors For LPGA*USGA Girls Golf?
Meet the LPGA ambassadors who have been selected for their unique qualities to empower, enrich, engage, exercise and energize
By Alison Root Published
-
The Equipment Every Female Golfer Needs... But Often Overlooks
Top 50 Coach Katie Dawkins explains why many golfers are missing out on equipment that will add enjoyment and improve their game
By Katie Dawkins Published
-
The 7 Golf Brands And Products That Impressed Me At The PGA Show
With almost 400 exhibitors at the PGA Show, our women's editor selects some brands and products to look out for in 2025
By Alison Root Published
-
'Some Golfers Are Labelled As Odd If They Practice Too Much' – Why?
PGA Professional Emma Booth on why women in particular are deemed unusual if they spend time practicing
By Emma Booth Published
-
'I’ve Finally Fixed The Move That Was Killing My Golf Swing'
Single figure golfer Jess Ratcliffe shares the challenge she took on to fix an ingrained swing fault
By Jess Ratcliffe Published