Former Major winner and European Solheim Cup Captain Suzann Pettersen describes herself as “someone who likes to stir the pot” and that’s exactly what she has done with VOXA in partnership with a new athlete-first talent agency that breaks with traditional player management.

Talking exclusively to Golf Monthly ahead of VOXA’s launch, she also shared her thoughts on some of the current issues surrounding the women’s game.

Pettersen admits that the two rounds she played in Riyadh last week, coinciding with LIV Golf’s season opener, is likely more golf than she played throughout all of 2024. She now finds herself in the role of a fan rather than a competitor and from this perspective, she fully supports the LPGA’s new crackdown on slow play.

“Now that I watch a lot of golf on TV, something needs to happen. The LPGA’s new policy might seem brutal, but if there are no real consequences, players won’t adjust. I don’t know any player that loves being on the course for five and a half hours, it’s in everyone’s best interest to speed up play.”

Pettersen also believes the storytelling around women’s golf needs to be amplified. “If people really get into it, they’ll fall in love with it even more. The moment is now, you’ve seen it in other sports like tennis, basketball and football, but it has to be a collective effort. Every voice counts and VOXA is super happy to be part of the storytelling impact.

“You can’t have just one individual running away with it, because that won’t create lasting impact. Golf is a very traditional sport, but we’ve seen change on the men’s side, good and bad, and sometimes shaking things up is a good thing. That’s where I love to come in and add a little flavour and spice.”

Carlota Ciganda is one of five players that has signed with VOXA (Image credit: Getty Images)

VOXA has already signed five LPGA players including Ruoning Yin, Carlota Ciganda, Gaby Lopez, Shannon Tan, and Ashley Lau, but what sets it apart from traditional management agencies is its commitment to building a very close-knit family.

“With a global presence, we’ll support each player’s unique needs, but at the same time, we’re creating a team environment where they feel part of something bigger,” Pettersen explains. “It also has to be a fun journey. You want to be able to look back and think, ‘I really enjoyed this.’”

Collaboration is at the heart of this philosophy, and it’s something she’s passionate about instilling in her players. “When you turn pro, you almost become your own CEO, you’re running your own business, hiring the right people at the right time. I’ve always believed you need to build your game on solid rocks, but if I’m giving 100%, I expect my team to bring the same effort.”

Suzann Pettersen celebrates her winning putt at the 2019 Solheim Cup (Image credit: Getty Images)

That spirit of collaboration also extends to competition. Pettersen is a firm believer that your fiercest rivals don’t have to be your enemies. “I used to love practicing with Yani Tseng and Lorena Ochoa. We’d exchange advice, ask each other, ‘How do you hit this shot?’ or ‘How do you approach this?’ At the end of the day, that kind of shared knowledge makes everyone better. I want these players to see themselves as teammates who help each other.”

Being part of the VOXA stable isn’t just about the present, it’s also about preparing for the future. “Having gone through it myself, when you’re playing, you don’t necessarily think about what’s ahead,” Pettersen explains. “Golf feels like a bubble, you’re living the dream, but there’s also life beyond it. We want to help these players start thinking about what comes next.”

But Pettersen is clear-eyed about what comes next. “This is a serious business, not a playground, we have to deliver. We’ve set the standard, and there’s a lot of work ahead. But we’re in this together as a team, and I have no doubt we can make a difference.”