LPGA Tour To Crack Down On Slow Play After Charley Hull And Nelly Korda Comments

The LPGA Tour has announced a number of measures to combat slow play, with the circuit set to enforce more penalties on those who don't follow the guidelines

Andrea Lee sits on her golf bag, Yuka Saso waits with her caddie
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Matt Cradock
By
published

After several players on the LPGA Tour, including Nelly Korda and Charley Hull, voiced their disdain at slow play on the circuit, it appears that LPGA officials are starting to crack down on it.

First reported by @acaseofthegolf1, a memo was sent out to players explaining that fines and shot penalties will be enforced if individuals are unable to follow the guidance, which you can check out below.

What's Staying The Same?

  • The warning system
  • Banking of time on a hole
  • Excessive shot timing
  • Target timing
  • Fines doubling the following year

What's changing?

  • Penalties:
  • +1-5 seconds over time: Fine
  • +6-15 seconds: 1-stroke penalty
  • +16 seconds or more: 2-stroke penalty

10-second allowance changes

  • First to hit on par 4s and 5s will no longer receive an additional 10 seconds (except on reachable par 4s)
  • First to hit on par 3s, approach shots, and putts will receive the extra 10 seconds

Along with the points above, a statement in the letter also read: “Under the previous policy in 2024, 22 athletes received a fine and nine received a two-stroke penalty.

“If this new policy had been in place last season, 23 players would have received a one-stroke penalty, and eight would have received a two-stroke penalty.

“We believe this is a meaningful step in addressing this challenge and will continue evaluating additional solutions as needed. With that said, our intention with these adjustments is to improve the pace of play – not to impose penalties and fines.

“These changes will take effect from March 27 at The Ford Championship presented by Wild Horse Pass.”

Charley Hull on her phone during a round of golf and sat on a chair

Players like Hull have spoken about slow play on the LPGA Tour previously

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In November 2024, two-time LPGA Tour winner Hull pointed out that her third round at The Annika took close to six hours, with the Solheim Cup star explaining the way that she would enforce penalties on those who can't keep up with play.

"I’m quite ruthless, but I said, listen, if you get three bad timings, every time it’s a two-shot penalty. If you have three of them, you lose your Tour card instantly, go back to Q-School. I’m sure that would hurry a lot of people up and they won’t want to lose their Tour card. That would kill the slow play, but they would never do that."

Hull wasn't the only player, as World No.1, Korda, claimed “it's (slow play) a pretty big issue," adding "I just think it really drags the game down. I think that it really, really needs to change.”

Throughout the past few years there have been examples of players being penalized for slow play. Back at the 2023 Amundi Evian Championship Carlota Ciganda was handed a two-stroke penalty for slow play during her second round.

Appealing the decision, the Spaniard was denied and, after refusing to add the penalty to her scorecard, she was subsequently disqualified.

Carlota Ciganda watches her tee shot

Ciganda during her second round of the Amundi Evian Championship

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It's not just the women's game where slow play has been mentioned. On the PGA Tour, multiple players have spoken out about rounds taking too long, with US Open winner, Lucas Glover, even listing several ways he would reduce round time.

Speaking to SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio, Glover suggested a ban on AimPoint, the introduction of lasers and also a ban on honorary observers and sign bearers, with the American even adding that groups should have individual bunker rakers.

He's not the only one, as PGA Tour pro, Byeong Hun An, claimed that giving players penalty shots is the way to "definitely" help with slow play, with the South Korean suggesting that a "shot clock will be a lot better" in helping to speed up play.

TOPICS
Matt Cradock
Matt Cradock
Staff Writer

Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.

Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.

