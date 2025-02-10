‘It’s The Impact That We Can Make And Kind Of Disrupt The Golfing World A Little Bit More In A Positive Way To Empower Women’ - Suzann Pettersen Launches New Agency

Suzann Pettersen is one of the most recognized players in the women's game, with the now retired golfer a two-time Major winner and Solheim Cup winning captain.

Now though, Pettersen has revealed the launch of talent management group VOXA, with the 15-time LPGA Tour winner stating that "drawing a lot of experience from my career, and how I went about it, I’ve always had a desire of making an even bigger impact and giving back to the game of golf.

"I feel like with all the experience and with the right team, we will be able to now shape and put even more emphasis on empowering women."

(Image credit: VOXA)

With Pettersen at the helm, VOXA has already teamed up alongside World No.3 Ruoning Yin who, at 22-years-old, is one of the youngest players in the women's game to have ever reached the World No.1 spot.

Along with Yin, Solheim Cup star Carlota Ciganda is also one of the five players amongst its roster, as three-time LPGA Tour winner Gaby Lopez, Ladies European Tour winner Shannon Tan and 2024 Olympian, Ashley Lau, complete the line-up.

"I’m super excited, it’s the world that I’ve lived in, it’s the impact that we can make and kind of disrupt the golfing world a little bit more in a positive way to empower women," stated Pettersen, who added "I have a good relationship with most of these girls that we have already signed.

"We’re all going to look after each individual in whatever needs they may have or may want. But at the same time, we’re going to make this team umbrella like you’re going to feel like you’re part of a bigger team. And that’s not just with the team that’s behind us, but also the players themselves, they are going to feel like they’re part of the same team.

"So you can look at it more like an F1 team in a way. Yes, they’re all individual drivers, but they’re part of a bigger umbrella."

Former World No. 1 and Major winner Yin is one of the first mover superstars to join Pettersen at VOXA (Image credit: VOXA)

Famously, Pettersen retired from the game of golf in September 2019 after holing the winning putt at the Solheim Cup in Gleneagles.

Since that moment, she has captained two Solheim Cup sides - 2023 and 2024 - retaining the trophy at Finca Cortesin in 23 after a thrilling three days of action.

Using her experience as captain, Pettersen explained that the new venture and launch of VOXA "isn’t about management or representation, it’s about empowerment. It’s about time there was a dedicated family for the incredible women in sports.

"At VOXA, we focus on the individual: their goals, their voice, and their vision - not just what happens on the course, on the track or on the pitch, but their dreams for the future. This is personal for me, and I’m determined to build something extraordinary.”