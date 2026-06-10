“The Hardest Shot In Golf Is Straight…” Bubba Watson On Why Every Ball Should Be Shaped

One of the most incredible shots of all time, it might just be the most incredible shot of all time, was played by Bubba Watson in a playoff with Louis Oosthuizen for the 2012 Masters.

The playoff started on the 18th where Watson found himself with a putt to win. But it never looked like going in and, after both he and the South African had tapped in for par, they moved to the 10th.

Both men hit poor drives down the right side, but Bubba was seemingly in more trouble than Louis – way into the woods.

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Oosthuizen’s second ended short of the green before attention focused on the left-hander, who looked sure to chip out. But Bubba had other ideas.

He hooked a wedge shot through a gap in the trees that turned some 60 degrees in the air and landed on the green. It had so much side spin on it that it actually spun up the hill to within 10 feet of the cup.

When Oosthuizen missed his par effort, Bubba had two for it. With that incredible shot, Bubba claimed his first green jacket and secured his place in Masters history.

Bubba sees shape in every shot, and he thinks amateurs could learn from his way of looking at the game. I spoke with him during Wednesday practice for the International Series Morocco and asked his advice (for a friend of course…)

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“Ha ha. I would tell ‘them’ that the hardest shot in golf is straight,” he says. “Most of the greats in the history of the game moved the ball. And nowadays, I mean, Scotty Scheffler, look how he's moving the ball. Look at Rory. They shape it.”

And there is a good reason for that – it’s basically to have more control by removing a variable. If you know you’re fading it, or drawing it, you know what the likely miss is.

“I’m not saying your miss will be in the same place every time,” he says. “I’d win every week if I knew where it would go for sure. But for the most part, if you’re hitting a cut then that’s the direction it’s going. You can predict it.”

(Image credit: Asian Tour)

I wanted to know if any pros impressed Bubba with how straight they could hit the ball and the American was quick to answer.

“Lee Westwood,” he said. “He barely moves it and it just rifles out there. That is cool to watch. I think he might be the greatest we’ve seen at hitting a ball straight. He is the one I think of when I think dead straight (most of the time.) But the way he plays is unusual for sure.”

Watson is one who will always see and create shape in his shots.

“It’s how I see every shot from tee to green,” he says. “It’s like a putt. I want to see some movement in it rather than it be dead straight. I’m the same with irons and from the tee.”

The two-time major champion relishes a course that calls for shot making and ball shaping.

“I enjoyed Valderrama for LIV Golf Andalucia,” an event in which the 47-year-old finished in the top 10. “I had to shape it out of the trees a few times, keep the ball low sometimes and that’s why I had a 2-iron in the bag for the event. I enjoy that type of golf.”

Just a couple of years away from seniors’ golf, Bubba says he will continue to play the same way as he ages.

“I can still hit it over 300 yards. I still hit the odd long one,” he says. “But you slow down, that’s inevitable and that means less shape… But the shape will still be there!”

And, is he looking forward to seniors’ golf? You bet!

“Well, I’m not good enough to do anything else!” he laughs. “And three days with a cart. I mean, that’s going to be great.”

Bubba should have a good time this week around Royal Golf Dar Es Salam for the International Series Morocco. I’ve just been out and walked some of the course and it’s a layout that definitely calls for some shaping of the ball.

I saw Bubba hit one shot while on my strolls and it was from behind a tree. He bent it to the front left of the green and then got up and down for par. Seemed about right!