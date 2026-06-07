LIV Golf Andalucia Full Prize Money Payout 2026

The final day of competition at the world-famous Real Club Valderrama will decide how much of the extraordinary tournament purse each player earns

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Tyrrell Hatton during LIV Golf Andalucia
Tyrell Hatton led LIV Golf Andalucia with a round to play
(Image credit: Getty Images)

The final LIV Golf League tournament before a six-week break is almost over and there's only one more day of play remaining at Real Club Valderrama, host of LIV Golf Andalucia.

The motivation to do well this week could arguably have been slightly higher than normal as each of the players involved knows they will have a long wait until it's possible to change their position in the rankings again at LIV Golf United Kingdom.

While points are certainly on the mind of each pro at Valderrama, then, there is some big prize money to fight for in the final round.

LIV's individual tournament purse in Andalucia is once again $20 million while there is a $2.3 million bonus payout for one pro in each of the top-three teams.

Whoever wins the individual prize is guaranteed $4 million and could top that up to $5 million via the bonus payout. Captains choose who receives that money, though, so it might not necessarily be the player who scored the lowest four-round total.

Valderrama - Hole 17

A view of the 17th green at Real Club Valderrama

(Image credit: Real Valderrama Golf Club)

Meanwhile, there is also a $10 million prize money payout set aside for the team competition, with the top quartet earning $3 million which will likely be reinvested into the franchise.

After three rounds, Tyrell Hatton had a two-shot lead over Thomas Detry, while Dustin Johnson's 4Aces GC stood at the top of the team leaderboard.

Below is the maximum payout for each position in the individual and team competitions at LIV Golf Andalucia before ties are taken into account.

LIV GOLF ANDALUCIA INDIVIDUAL PRIZE MONEY BREAKDOWN

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Position

Prize Money

1st

$4,000,000

2nd

$2,250,000

3rd

$1,500,000

4th

$1,000,000

5th

$800,000

6th

$700,000

7th

$600,000

8th

$525,000

9th

$450,000

10th

$415,000

11th

$380,000

12th

$360,000

13th

$340,000

14th

$320,000

15th

$300,000

16th

$285,000

17th

$270,000

18th

$260,000

19th

$250,000

20th

$240,000

21st

$230,000

22nd

$220,000

23rd

$210,000

24th

$200,000

25th

$195,000

26th

$190,000

27th

$185,000

28th

$180,000

29th

$175,000

30th

$170,000

31st

$165,000

32nd

$160,000

33rd

$155,000

34th

$150,000

35th

$147,500

36th

$145,000

37th

$142,500

38th

$140,000

39th

$137,500

40th

$135,000

41st

$132,500

42nd

$130,000

43rd

$129,000

44th

$128,000

45th

$127,000

46th

$126,000

47th

$50,000

48th

$50,000

49th

$50,000

50th

$50,000

51st

$50,000

52nd

$50,000

53rd

$50,000

54th

$50,000

55th

$50,000

56th

$50,000

57th

$50,000

LIV GOLF ANDALUCIA TEAM PRIZE MONEY BREAKDOWN

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Position

Prize Money Payout (Per Team)

1st

$3 million

2nd

$1.5 million

3rd

$900,000

4th

$700,000

5th

$650,000

6th

$600,000

7th

$550,000

8th

$500,000

9th

$450,000

10th

$400,000

11th

$300,000

12th

$250,000

13th

$200,000

LIV GOLF ANDALUCIA TEAM/INDIVIDUAL BONUS PAYOUT

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Team Finish

Individual Bonus Payout

1st

$1 million

2nd

$800,000

3rd

$500,000

Jonny Leighfield
Jonny Leighfield
News Writer

Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time.

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