LIV Golf Andalucia Full Prize Money Payout 2026

The final LIV Golf League tournament before a six-week break is almost over and there's only one more day of play remaining at Real Club Valderrama, host of LIV Golf Andalucia.

The motivation to do well this week could arguably have been slightly higher than normal as each of the players involved knows they will have a long wait until it's possible to change their position in the rankings again at LIV Golf United Kingdom.

While points are certainly on the mind of each pro at Valderrama, then, there is some big prize money to fight for in the final round.

LIV's individual tournament purse in Andalucia is once again $20 million while there is a $2.3 million bonus payout for one pro in each of the top-three teams.

Whoever wins the individual prize is guaranteed $4 million and could top that up to $5 million via the bonus payout. Captains choose who receives that money, though, so it might not necessarily be the player who scored the lowest four-round total.

A view of the 17th green at Real Club Valderrama (Image credit: Real Valderrama Golf Club)

Meanwhile, there is also a $10 million prize money payout set aside for the team competition, with the top quartet earning $3 million which will likely be reinvested into the franchise.

After three rounds, Tyrell Hatton had a two-shot lead over Thomas Detry, while Dustin Johnson's 4Aces GC stood at the top of the team leaderboard.

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Below is the maximum payout for each position in the individual and team competitions at LIV Golf Andalucia before ties are taken into account.

LIV GOLF ANDALUCIA INDIVIDUAL PRIZE MONEY BREAKDOWN

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $4,000,000 2nd $2,250,000 3rd $1,500,000 4th $1,000,000 5th $800,000 6th $700,000 7th $600,000 8th $525,000 9th $450,000 10th $415,000 11th $380,000 12th $360,000 13th $340,000 14th $320,000 15th $300,000 16th $285,000 17th $270,000 18th $260,000 19th $250,000 20th $240,000 21st $230,000 22nd $220,000 23rd $210,000 24th $200,000 25th $195,000 26th $190,000 27th $185,000 28th $180,000 29th $175,000 30th $170,000 31st $165,000 32nd $160,000 33rd $155,000 34th $150,000 35th $147,500 36th $145,000 37th $142,500 38th $140,000 39th $137,500 40th $135,000 41st $132,500 42nd $130,000 43rd $129,000 44th $128,000 45th $127,000 46th $126,000 47th $50,000 48th $50,000 49th $50,000 50th $50,000 51st $50,000 52nd $50,000 53rd $50,000 54th $50,000 55th $50,000 56th $50,000 57th $50,000

LIV GOLF ANDALUCIA TEAM PRIZE MONEY BREAKDOWN

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money Payout (Per Team) 1st $3 million 2nd $1.5 million 3rd $900,000 4th $700,000 5th $650,000 6th $600,000 7th $550,000 8th $500,000 9th $450,000 10th $400,000 11th $300,000 12th $250,000 13th $200,000

LIV GOLF ANDALUCIA TEAM/INDIVIDUAL BONUS PAYOUT