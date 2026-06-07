LIV Golf Andalucia Full Prize Money Payout 2026
The final day of competition at the world-famous Real Club Valderrama will decide how much of the extraordinary tournament purse each player earns
Mike Hall
The final LIV Golf League tournament before a six-week break is almost over and there's only one more day of play remaining at Real Club Valderrama, host of LIV Golf Andalucia.
The motivation to do well this week could arguably have been slightly higher than normal as each of the players involved knows they will have a long wait until it's possible to change their position in the rankings again at LIV Golf United Kingdom.
While points are certainly on the mind of each pro at Valderrama, then, there is some big prize money to fight for in the final round.
LIV's individual tournament purse in Andalucia is once again $20 million while there is a $2.3 million bonus payout for one pro in each of the top-three teams.
Whoever wins the individual prize is guaranteed $4 million and could top that up to $5 million via the bonus payout. Captains choose who receives that money, though, so it might not necessarily be the player who scored the lowest four-round total.
Meanwhile, there is also a $10 million prize money payout set aside for the team competition, with the top quartet earning $3 million which will likely be reinvested into the franchise.
After three rounds, Tyrell Hatton had a two-shot lead over Thomas Detry, while Dustin Johnson's 4Aces GC stood at the top of the team leaderboard.
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Below is the maximum payout for each position in the individual and team competitions at LIV Golf Andalucia before ties are taken into account.
LIV GOLF ANDALUCIA INDIVIDUAL PRIZE MONEY BREAKDOWN
Position
Prize Money
1st
$4,000,000
2nd
$2,250,000
3rd
$1,500,000
4th
$1,000,000
5th
$800,000
6th
$700,000
7th
$600,000
8th
$525,000
9th
$450,000
10th
$415,000
11th
$380,000
12th
$360,000
13th
$340,000
14th
$320,000
15th
$300,000
16th
$285,000
17th
$270,000
18th
$260,000
19th
$250,000
20th
$240,000
21st
$230,000
22nd
$220,000
23rd
$210,000
24th
$200,000
25th
$195,000
26th
$190,000
27th
$185,000
28th
$180,000
29th
$175,000
30th
$170,000
31st
$165,000
32nd
$160,000
33rd
$155,000
34th
$150,000
35th
$147,500
36th
$145,000
37th
$142,500
38th
$140,000
39th
$137,500
40th
$135,000
41st
$132,500
42nd
$130,000
43rd
$129,000
44th
$128,000
45th
$127,000
46th
$126,000
47th
$50,000
48th
$50,000
49th
$50,000
50th
$50,000
51st
$50,000
52nd
$50,000
53rd
$50,000
54th
$50,000
55th
$50,000
56th
$50,000
57th
$50,000
LIV GOLF ANDALUCIA TEAM PRIZE MONEY BREAKDOWN
Position
Prize Money Payout (Per Team)
1st
$3 million
2nd
$1.5 million
3rd
$900,000
4th
$700,000
5th
$650,000
6th
$600,000
7th
$550,000
8th
$500,000
9th
$450,000
10th
$400,000
11th
$300,000
12th
$250,000
13th
$200,000
LIV GOLF ANDALUCIA TEAM/INDIVIDUAL BONUS PAYOUT
Team Finish
Individual Bonus Payout
1st
$1 million
2nd
$800,000
3rd
$500,000
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time.
- Mike HallNews Writer
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