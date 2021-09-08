Meet Zach Johnson's wife Kim Barclay in this piece

Who Is Zach Johnson’s Wife?

Zach Johnson is a 12-time PGA Tour winner, having turned professional in 1998 and initially joining the Nationwide Tour and Hooters Tour.

The American has two Major titles to his name, including the 2007 Masters and the 2015 Open Championship, plus five Ryder Cup appearance – though he only managed to win the tournament once, in 2016.

Johnson returns to the Ryder Cup as a non-playing vice-captain to Steve Stricker this year, but who is his wife? We take a look below.

Zach Johnson is married to Kim Barclay, after they tied the knot in February 2003 at Amelia Baptist Church in Fernandina Beach.

Zach was raised Catholic, but prior to marrying Kim he joined her church.

They began dating after meeting in a Florida parking lot of the apartment complex they both lived in in 2000, and they now have three children: two sons named Will and Wyatt, and one daughter called Abby Jane.

Will was born just three months after Johnson’s 2007 Masters win, while Abby Jane was born in November 2012 – Wyatt is the middle child.

The family live in St. Simons, Georgia, having previously resided in Lake Mary in Florida.

Barclay graduated from Stetson University with a degree in sociology, and worked in social services prior to meeting Johnson.

After meeting Zach though, she left her role to join her husband on the PGA Tour circuit, while the couple also set up the Zach Johnson Foundation.

The foundation focuses on helping children and families improve their quality of lift and education in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

One program created by Johnson and his wife Kim helped to raise $700,000 for community agencies serving children in need.

Zach stated: “This Foundation will fulfil a dream of mine and Kim’s to give back to Cedar Rapids in a long-lasting, meaningful way.”