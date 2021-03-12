Dustin Johnson has been engaged to Paulina Gretzky since 2013.

Who Is Paulina Gretzky? – Dustin Johnson’s Fiancee

Dustin Johnson has already achieved more in his professional career than most can only dream of, claiming 24 PGA Tour wins including two Majors, six WGC titles, the FedEx Cup and a significant period as World No.1.

But who is his long-time partner Paulina Gretzky? Let’s take a look.

Johnson met Paulina Gretzky in 2009 but it wouldn’t be till early 2013 that they would officially start dating, and only seven months later they got engaged.

Born in Los Angeles, California, the 32-year-old is an actress, model & singer.

She has appeared in films including Grown Ups 2 (2013), Fame (2009) and Guns, Girls and Gambling (2012).

Singing and songwriting is her first love and she has had record deals in the past.

She is the eldest of four siblings and is the daughter to NHL legend Wayne Gretzky.

Since meeting Johnson, Gretzky has admitted to being more involved in golf after telling Golf Digest “I didn’t appreciate golf as much when I was little, probably because my mum put us in tennis camps and golf camps.

“My mum has a video of me when I was really young where I’m saying, ‘Daddy, don’t go play golf any more’”

Gretzky has even appeared on the cover of Golf Digest, as well as Canadian fashion magazine Flare.

She regularly appears at events her fiancee is playing in and was seen caddying for him at the 2016 Masters Par 3 tournament.

The couple live together in Florida and have two sons: Tatum Johnson who was born in 2015 and River Jones Johnson who was born in 2017.

They announced the gender of River Jones on social media in a video of Dustin hitting a golf ball into the sea.

It blew up a bright blue cloud, confirming they were having a boy.

Gretzky has around 1m followers on Instagram.

