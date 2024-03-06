Paulina Gretzky Reveals Death Threats And Other 'Awful, Awful, Awful Things' After Dustin Johnson's LIV Golf Move
The daughter of NHL legend Wayne Gretzky shared some personal stories from around the time of her husband's switch from the PGA Tour to LIV Golf on Full Swing Season 2
Dustin Johnson's wife Paulina Gretzky says her family were subjected to "death threats" and other "awful, awful, awful things" after the professional golfer's move from the PGA Tour to the LIV Golf League.
Johnson was one of the PIF-backed circuit's first big-money movers when he signed for a reported $125 million back in June 2022. To this day, he remains one of its highest-profile signings.
In season one, episode five of the Netflix golf docuseries, 'Full Swing' - released in 2023 - Johnson revealed the reasons for his controversial decision, which ultimately came down to money and setting his family up for life while spending more time with them as a result of a reduced schedule.
"For me it was playing less, making more money. Pretty simple," Johnson explained.
"Someone offers anyone a job, doing the same thing they're already doing but less time at the office and they're gonna pay them more. Pretty sure you're gonna take it. And something's wrong with you if you didn't."
Meanwhile, Johnson's wife, Gretzky - who also appeared on the first season of 'Full Swing' - spoke in the 2024 release about what kind of effect the move had on her and the pair's family, both positive and initially negative.
Speaking to the Netflix cameras, the daughter of NHL legend, Wayne said: “There were people sending death threats and awful, awful, awful things. People were aggressive, that’s for sure, but that’s when I shut it down for a little bit and I was like ’I don’t need to look at this, everyone has an opinion on it and fine.'
“We have a little bit more time together now since things have changed a little, whereas before it was 'go go go.' We have more control now of how we do things.
"The old life we had, it was 'I had to take a back seat' but now it feels like we’re in the front of the plane together flying. It was the right move.”
Johnson certainly believes it was the correct decision, having earned north of $50 million in prize money since making the switch - including $4 million from his latest victory at LIV Las Vegas last month.
But what does the American think about those PGA Tour golfers who opted not to part with the relative security of the long-running circuit in favor of this brash new upstart?
Rory McIlroy was one of many who stated those players who stayed loyal should be compensated - however - Johnson, who was speaking in 2023, was far from in agreement with the Northern Irishman.
In response to the question "Do you think the PGA Tour owes anything to the guys who didn’t join LIV?", Johnson said: “No I don’t. The guys that went to LIV, we took a lot of criticism. You know, we’re the ones that took the risk so why should they be compensated? Obviously, if this merger comes along there’s gonna be a lot of guys that wishes they signed.
“I’ve played on the PGA Tour for a long time. Joining LIV, I knew I was gonna get s**t for it, you know, the die-hard PGA Tour fans, they were gonna be upset. But if I had to do it over again I’d make the same decision.
"We knew what we were signing up for. I’ve always said it was what I felt was the best decision for me and my family, and it was."
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. An improving golfer who still classes himself as ‘one of the worst players on the Golf Monthly team’, Jonny enjoys playing as much as he can and is hoping to reach his Handicap goal of 18 at some stage. He attended both the 150th and 151st Opens and is keen to make it an annual pilgrimage.
