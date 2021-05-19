Padraig has been married to wife Caroline since 1997.

Who Is Padraig Harrington’s Wife?

Padraig Harrington enjoyed his best golf in 2007 and 2008, winning three Major titles in that period and subsequently being crowned the 2008 PGA Player of the Year.

The Irishman turned professional in 1996, and for all of those years he has played with his girlfriend-turned-wife by his side.

But who is Padraig Harrington’s wife? We take a look below.

Who Is Padraig Harrington’s Wife?

Padraig Harrington married wife Caroline in December 1997, at 26-years-old, while Caroline was 24-years-old.

Caroline grew up surrounded by sport in her early years, with her dad not only a table tennis player and coach, but once Ireland’s all-Ireland pitch and putt champion.

A keen golfer herself, Caroline first met Padraig at their local golf club at Stackstown, south county Dublin, in their teenage years.

Having just turned 16 and still a juvenile member of Stackstown, she watched an 18-year-old Padraig compete in a junior tournament in 1989.

It took a couple of months before Padraig asked her out, taking her to the cinema for their first date.

The relationship blossomed from there, with the pair tying the knot in 1997.

Harrington celebrated their 20-year wedding anniversary in 2017 in humble fashion, eating a burger and chips together, which he posted to Twitter.

Caroline, with a degree in business, gave up her job as an insurance broker at 24-years-old after marrying the three-time Major champion, choosing instead to travel the world to watch him play golf.

While travelling alongside Padraig, other golfers on tour knew her as ‘Ceefax’, due to her extensive knowledge about golf – she claims she enjoys the game more than her 49-year-old husband.

She now works alongside her husband, designing ladies’ golf-wear for Dunnes Stores, under her husband’s name.

She also organises the annual Crystal Ball for the Make A Wish foundation, though she argues she would have gone into event management if her life turned out differently.

They had their first child together, Patrick, in 2003, with their second son, Ciaran, born in 2007.

Their family home is in Rathmichael, south county Dublin, near to where the pair grew up, complete with two-and-a-half acres of land well equipped with sports facilities, such as tennis courts and an outdoor golf area.

Padraig’s caddie, Ronan Flood, also became his brother-in-law, after marrying Caroline’s younger sister, Susie.

Related: Who Is Padraig Harrington’s Caddie