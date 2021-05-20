We take a look at the caddie for Australian PGA Tour player Matt Jones.

Who Is Matt Jones’ Caddie?

Matt Jones is a two-time winner on the PGA Tour, winning as recently as March 2021 at the Honda Classic.

He’s been a PGA Tour regular since he finished 7th on the money list in his rookie year in 2008.

But who is the Australian’s caddie? We take a look in this article.

Related: 13 Things You Didn’t Know About Matt Jones

Who Is Matt Jones’ Caddie?

Matt Jones’ caddie is Lance Bailey and has been on the bag with Jones for nearly 6 years now.

He wasn’t on the bag for Jones’ first PGA Tour win in 2014 at the Shell Houston Open, but was on the bag for his famous win at the Honda Classic in March 2021.

Bailey has only been a caddie since he took up the job on Jones’ bag in 2015 so the win at the Honda was the first for Bailey in his caddying career.

Related: Matt Jones What’s In The Bag?

Bailey is a Tennessee native but has been living and working in and around Georgia for the last 10 years.

He went to college at USC-Aiken in South Carolina, just a few miles from Augusta National golf club, where he went every year as a patron between 1987 and 2015.

Prior to being a caddie, Bailey worked as an assistant pro and then a head pro at Cedar Creek Golf Club.

Bailey got to go behind the ropes at Augusta National for the first time in 2021 with Jones, describing it as ‘a dream come true’ for the Southern native.

Jones hasn’t got a great record at Major championships, with no top 10 finishes to his name.

As he and Bailey tee it up at the PGA Championship this week, they will both hope to better that record.