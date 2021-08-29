Get to know Lizette Salas' caddie, John Killeen, a little bit better.

Who Is Lizette Salas’ Caddie?

Lizette Salas is one of the most recognisable faces on the LPGA Tour, with a career spanning over 10 years.

During that time she has been one of the most consistent performers, appearing at four Solheim Cups, and securing three runner-up finishes at Major championships.

Like all players though, a good caddie on the bag is needed to help achieve these successes. Here, we get to know hers.

John Killeen has been a caddie on the LPGA Tour for over 35 years, working with the likes of Patty Sheehan, Juli Inkster, Ayako Okamoto, Meg Mallon, Cristie Kerr, Mirim Lee and Angela Stanford.

Having had stints with Salas, Killeen was actually on the bag for her only LPGA victory, the 2014 Kingsmill Championship.

Now back together for 2021, the duo have compiled a number of good results – four top-10’s with two of them coming them at Majors, including a runner-up finish at the Women’s PGA Championship.

It is well known that the life of a caddie is quite demanding. Flying from airport to airport and from event to event can be extremely strenuous.

In 2016, this was shown by Killeen’s schedule. Whilst still working for Angela Stanford, he went from his home near Atlanta to the Bahamas, Florida, Thailand, Singapore, Arizona, California, Hawaii, Texas and Alabama. He did manage a week’s break for his son’s high school graduation but, until the Olympics in August, Killeen had only one other scheduled week off.

Killeen has been married to Denise Killeen (formerly Baldwin) since 1996. Denise, who is a former Tour player, managed a near 15 years on the LPGA Tour throughout the 90’s and early 2000’s, securing multiple top-10’s.