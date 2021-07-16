Who carries the bag for South African, Justin Harding? Find out here.

Who Is Justin Harding’s Caddie?

Alan Burns has been on the bag of Justin Harding since October 2018, with the pair winning twice on the European Tour.

Burns, who has caddied previously for fellow South Africans Brandon Stone and George Coetzee, with whom he won the 2014 Joburg Open.

Now on the bag for Harding, he has travelled all over the world with him, including Augusta for the 2019 Masters.

At the event, Harding would dazzle; securing a T12 finish, the best finishing South African for the week and, at one point, actually leading the event!

That week, Harding didn’t seem phased by the famous Augusta course, with his caddie helping him along the way.

“I am seeing a new golf course almost every week. Not taking any demons, any memories of bad shots into the round obviously helps, and I also watched the Masters on TV a few times and saw what everybody got up to.

“But I enjoyed it. Ultimately Alan [his caddie] and myself executed a plan. We played away from flags when we needed to, counted on a good putter, and it certainly worked for the most part today. I felt I overall did pretty good.”