Who is Justin Harding's girlfriend? Here, we get to know Leah Totton a little bit better.

Who Is Justin Harding’s Girlfriend?

Harding and Totton have been dating since 2019, with the pair meeting whilst Harding was sightseeing in London.

“We met through friends in London in 2019. I had a week off and stayed in London to do a bit of sightseeing, and we hit it off and kept in touch.”

The name Leah Totton may ring a bell with some people, and that is because Totton won The Apprentice in 2013.

Growing up in Derry, Northern Ireland, Totton studied medicine at the University of East Anglia in Norwich, graduating as a doctor in 2011.

Two years later she went on to win The Apprentice. Her business plan, which is a cosmetic clinic chain named Dr Leah Clinics, is co-owned with Lord Alan Sugar and was launched in 2014.

The business has been a huge success; with their London clinic winning national awards.

Despite the success of her business, Totton has remained committed to NHS work and continues to work part-time in Accident and Emergency.

Harding revealed the reason he moved to the UK was because of Totton, with the pair currently living in Surrey.

“I was in South Africa for a long time. I find that the guys who have stayed in South Africa are the ones with families.

“But I can tell you, it’s a hell of a lot easier travelling the European Tour and the odd event on the PGA Tour from England. The flights are shorter. I racked up air miles like you can’t believe while travelling from Cape Town in 2018 and 2019.

“Now I’m about 30 minutes from London. I’m nicely located between Heathrow and the club I play out of, Wisley Golf Club.”

Totton was previously dating former Apprentice star, Mark Wright. The pair dated for over a year before breaking up due to their work schedules.