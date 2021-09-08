Meet Davis Love III's wife of 25 years Robin Love

Who Is Davis Love III’s Wife?

Davis Love III is a World Golf Hall of Fame inductee, awarded after his incredible professional career that saw him win 21 times on the PGA Tour.

The 1997 PGA Championship winner is also a familiar feature of the Ryder Cup, having played in six tournaments, and captaining the USA twice, in 2012 and 2016.

Love returns for the Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits as one of Steve Stricker’s vice-captains, but who is his wife? We take a look below.

Davis Love III is married to his long-time wife Robin Love, after they tied the knot in November 1986.

Davis only turned professional in 1985, meaning Robin has been with him for the majority of his career – and they have been married for every single one of his 37 professional wins.

The couple have two children, daughter Alexia (Lexie), and son Davis Love IV (Dru).

Lexie is a nationally ranked competitive rider in the adult division on Paso Fino horses, while Dru is a professional golfer himself – in 2012 and 2018 Davis and Dru won the Father-Son Challenge together.

Davis and Robin moved to St. Simons Island, Georgia, in the early 1990s, but a house fire destroyed their home in March 2020.

Luckily the couple escaped without injury, but their house took just 30 minutes to burn down.

Robin and Davis Love III established the Davis Love Foundation in 2005, which contributes to the well-being and progress of society by supporting both national and community-based programs that focus on children and their families.

They now host the RSM Classic on the PGA Tour at Sea Island Golf Club in Georgia, with profits going to charity.

Amid divorce rumours in 2003, Davis dedicated his win at The International in 2003 to his wife directly after the tournament on the green.

“Robin, I love you. Things are going to get better. I dedicate this tournament win to you.”