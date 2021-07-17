Who is Daniel Van Tonder's wife? We take a look here.

Who Is Daniel Van Tonder’s Wife?

Daniel met his wife Abi, at the Nelson Mandela Championship in 2013, with Van Tonder walking up to her coffee station on the driving range at Mount Edgecombe.

“He came over and bought a coffee from me, and started a conversation, we’re both speaking Afrikaans, but I spoke English to him because to be honest I wasn’t really interested.

“He came to buy a coffee quite early and I wasn’t actually open yet. I told him he needed to wait for his change.

“He told me he’d wait for a pretty face anytime and we just kept in contact from there. Then we started dating in 2014, and the following year we were engaged.”

After the pair’s engagement, Abi started caddying for her husband, with Van Tonder saying after his Kenya Classic victory in 2021: “She’s been on the bag for seven years. She’s been with me through thick and thin. It was very special to see the highs coming together and sharing them.

“It’s very exciting. We’ve been working hard. It took a while, but it came and I’m very happy – my wife is over the moon. I’m very happy and grateful.

“Work hard. Keep your head down, be humble. I love my wife, she’s the rock. She keeps me calm, makes me positive in everything.”

With Van Tonder qualifying for The Open, he would sit inside the top-10 going into the weekend; once again praising the work that Abi does on the bag.