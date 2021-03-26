The South African birdied the last and then beat Jazz Janewattananond in a playoff

Daniel Van Tonder Wins Maiden European Tour Title In Kenya

Golf fans were treated to a rare Friday final round on the European Tour and it turned out to be a stormer at the Kenya Savannah Classic.

South Africa’s Daniel Van Tonder came out on top at Karen Country Club in Nairobi after a birdie-filled day where the top six on the leaderboard were a combined 39 under par on Friday.

He eventually won in a playoff, defeating Jazz Janewattananond with a birdie on the third extra hole.

Van Tonder is a serial winner, having collected seven titles on the Sunshine Tour in his homeland.

However, this is his biggest win to date and his first on the European Tour.

He gains full European Tour playing rights and is set to climb inside the world’s top 100 for the first time.

The 30-year-old reached eight under par for the day after 13 holes, having made five consecutive birdies and seven in the space of just eight holes.

He dropped shots at the 14th and 15th to fall back out of the lead but closed his 64 off in style with a birdie on 18 to get into the clubhouse at 21 under.

Jazz Janewattananond matched Van Tonder’s 64 and was also eight under after 13 before playing the final five in one over just like his playoff opponent.

The Thai star, who has six wins on the Asian Tour amongst 10 pro titles, was left to rue a bogey at the par-3 16th.

Overnight leader Justin Harding was unable to win back-to-back tournaments on the European Tour, having triumphed in the Kenya Open on the same course just five days ago.