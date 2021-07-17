Get to know Andy Sullivan's fiancé Florence Davies here

Who Is Andy Sullivan’s Girlfriend?

Andy Sullivan is a four-time European Tour winner and also featured in Europe’s Ryder Cup team in 2016.

He has had a number of partners since he turned professional and is currently engaged to Florence Davies, who we get to know a bit better here.

Related: Who Is Andy Sullivan’s Caddie?

Who Is Andy Sullivan’s Girlfriend?

We are not exactly sure when Sullivan met Florence Davies, but the pair had their first child together in 2018.

Related: Andy Sullivan What’s In The Bag?

Davies is a hairdresser and has been engaged to Sullivan since 2018.

Prior to his engagement, Sullivan was married to long-term partner Katie Stansfield.

The two met at school in Warwickshire, were together for 13 years and had two children together.

Related: 16 Things You Didn’t Know About Andy Sullivan

After this relationship suddenly broke down, Sullivan began dating PR executive Amy Saunders, but this relationship was seemingly brief.

Sullivan, who is from Nuneaton in Warwickshire, has now settled down with his fiancé Florence Davies and the two regularly post on social media.

Sullivan won the English Open in 2020, but Davies couldn’t be present to see the win due to coronavirus restrictions.

After his win, Sullivan was able to have a video call with his family on the back of the 18th tee.

The win was his first European Tour win since 2015, when he won three events in one year.