The first Norwegian to win on the PGA Tour, and the first to win on the European Tour, has been racking up the prize money

What Is Viktor Hovland’s Net Worth?

Viktor Hovland has won several times despite only just starting his professional golf journey, and he may turn out to be a regular at the Ryder Cup in years to come.

When he won the 2020 Puerto Rico Open he became the first Norwegian to win on the PGA Tour. The winner’s share of the purse was $540,000.

The following year he became the first Norwegian to win on the European Tour when he triumphed at the 2021 BMW International Open.

Hovland picked up his second PGA Tour win at the 2020 Mayakoba Golf Classic. (It was the third time he had entered this tournament. On the previous two occasions he had not made the cut.)

This win won him $1,296,000. In comparison, his win on the European Tour earned him €229,650.

A more lucrative event for him on the European Tour was the DP World Tour Championship when his equal third spot came with a prize of $432,500.

His tied second place at WGC Championship at The Concession brought him $783,333.

Hovland won the 2018 US Amateur, becoming the first Norwegian so to do. This earned him invitations to the following year’s Masters, US Open, and The Open. He was the Low Amateur at The Masters and the US Open.

He turned pro immediately after the US Open. Thus he forfeited his invitation, won as an amateur, to The Open.

The four PGA Tour events he played between the US Open and date of The Open earned him $380,435 in prize money.

In 2019 he also signed a sponsorship deal with Scandinavian clothing brand J.Lindeberg.

“Signing Viktor to a long-term deal is a major step in building our brand in the coming years,” explained J.Lindeberg CEO Jonas Andersson. “Viktor is an amazing talent, with a charm and ease about him that we feel will inspire the younger player segment in the golf fashion business, on and off the course.”

That year Viktor Hovland also signed a multi-year equipment deal with Ping. This requires him to play a minimum of 11 Ping clubs, including a driver and putter, his headwear to display Ping and to carry a Ping Tour staff bag.

We cannot confirm the financial terms of this agreement nor can we confirm that he has a total net worth of $3.5 million, which has been estimated online.

Based upon the sponsors that appear on his clothing, Hovland also appears to have partnerships with Cisco, which he signed up to be a global ambassador with in 2020, Mastercard, and E-Z-GO, a manufacturer of golf carts based in Augusta, Georgia.

Hovland also has a partnership with Swiss watchmakers Audemars Piguet too along with other professionals Ian Poulter, Tyrrell Hatton and Lee Westwood.

Finally Hovland is a global ambassador for Slync.io which is a logistics service provider, and we believe he also has a partnership with Lexus.

