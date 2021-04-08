You may have noticed a number of players and pundits wearing it during the Masters coverage

What Is The Band Players And Pundits Are Wearing At The Masters?

In the highly competitive world of professional golf, the best players in the world are always looking to steal a march on their competition. As such, more and more analyse not just how they play, but they also monitor their fitness.

And there is no better tool to do that than the highly sophisticated Whoop wearable fitness device you may have seen many pros and pundits alike sporting at Augusta National ahead of the Masters.

Not only does it provide real-time recommendations while training, but it also offers detailed insights into how users can optimise their sleep and recovery to extract maximum performance.

Such is the data available that it is now possible to find out exactly how the best players in the world are feeling at any given moment, provided they are a Whoop wearer.

For example, it was a heart-in-mouth moment for Justin Thomas as his ball looked destined to find the water at the 72nd hole of the PLAYERS Championship, and the 27-year-old’s heart rate reflected that.

He would go on to win, turning in a performance his device showed he was primed for. The American was well recovered throughout the week, in particular ahead of his Saturday 64.

It’s no surprise then to see them out in force at Augusta National. At perhaps no other venue in world golf are players tested as strenuously, both physically and mentally.

It was one of the factors behind Dylan Frittelli’s improved showing at last year’s Masters, as the South African posted an 11-under total good enough for a fifth-place finish alongside Rory McIlroy.

The 30-year-old was able to tailor his training in order to peak for the November event so, despite missing the cut the previous week, Frittelli knew he was in good shape to produce his best golf on the grandest stage.

And it’s not just the likes of Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas that have put their trust in Whoop, both Nick Dougherty and Paul McGinley, pundits for Sky Sports Golf, have proudly donned their watches during coverage of the 2021 Masters.

So, whether you’re looking to improve your golf or just want to understand and improve your general health, one of the best investments you can make is in Whoop.