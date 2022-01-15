Who Is Tiger Woods’ Girlfriend?

Tiger Woods is one of the best golfers to have ever walked the planet. Currently sat on 82 PGA Tour victories, including 15 Major titles, the American has achieved everything there is to win in the game.

In September 2017, Woods started dating restaurant manager, Erica Herman. Since her first public appearance, Herman has been seen frequently supporting Woods at Major events and competitions. This includes Tiger's 15th Major victory at the 2019 Masters and his return to competitive golf at the 2021 PNC Championship, following his horror car crash in February 2021.

Tiger, Herman and Sam Woods at the 2021 PNC Championship. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Reportedly opening a pop-up restaurant in 2015, Woods hired Herman to serve as the General Manager of The Woods in Jupiter, Florida. Eventually the pair began dating and were spotted together at the Presidents Cup in December 2017.

At the time, Herman was wearing a "Player Spouse" badge, which was specifically reserved for wives and girlfriends.

Woods and Herman at the 2017 Presidents Cup (Image credit: Getty Images)

Soon after, they made their relationship public and despite Woods' busy schedule at the time, Herman was often seen supporting Woods on the course, as well as spending time with his children.

In the lead up to The Open, the pair were seen cheering on Serena Williams together at Wimbledon, with Herman also seen walking around Carnoustie following Woods with his kids.

Woods and Herman at Wimbledon in 2018. (Image credit: Getty Images)

We believe that Herman is around 10 years younger than Woods, with a source also reporting that the pair are living together at his house in Jupiter, Florida, where Woods spent the majority of his time recovering from his serious car accident in February 2021. In an interview with Golf Digest, Woods told a story about how Herman helped aid his recovery.

“There was a point in time when, I wouldn’t say it was 50/50, but it was damn near there, if I was going to walk out of that hospital with one leg, but once [I knew I was keeping it], I wanted to test and see if I still had my hands. So even in the hospital, I would have Erica and [my friend] Rob [McNamara] throw me something. Throw me anything.”

Woods, Herman and his son, Charlie, following Woods' victory at the 2019 Masters. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Previously, Woods had been married to Elin Nordegren, before divorcing in 2010, after admitting to a string of infidelities. A few years later, he dated American skier, Lindsey Vonn, for three years, with the relationship ending in May 2015.

Now though, Woods seems to be happy and settled with Herman, with the pair pictured often as the 15-time Major champion continues his return from injury.